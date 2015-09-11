(Adds some commonly used treatments)
By Bill Berkrot
Sept 11 Lowering blood pressure below a commonly
used target significantly reduced serious heart problems and cut
the risk of death in adults aged 50 and older, according to
preliminary results of a large U.S. government-sponsored study
released on Friday.
In the study of more than 9,300 patients with hypertension,
using a combination of medicines to reduce systolic pressure to
a target of 120 versus 140 cut the rate of heart attacks,
strokes and heart failure by almost a third and the risk of
death by nearly a quarter.
"This study provides potentially life-saving information
that will be useful to health care providers as they consider
the best treatment options for some of their patients,
particularly those over the age of 50," Dr. Gary Gibbons,
director of the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute
(NHLBI), which sponsored the study, said in a statement.
Researchers cautioned that full analysis of the results had
not been completed and that medical guidelines groups must still
study the data to determine if it should lead to a change in
practice. They said it was not yet clear how many more people
might require more intensive treatment to lower blood pressure.
Systolic blood pressure, the arterial pressure when the
heart contracts, is the top number in a blood pressure reading.
High blood pressure is widely considered a leading risk factor
for heart disease, kidney failure and other health problems.
The vast majority of blood pressure medicines from a variety
of classes are available as inexpensive generics. The classes
include angiotensin receptor blockers, or ARBs, such as
Novartis' Diovan, calcium channel blockers, like
Pfizer's Norvasc, ACE inhibitors, including Pfizer's
Altace, and diruetics, such as Merck's Hyzaar.
Doctors on a conference call to discuss the study said blood
pressure of 120 over 80 was seen as desirable, but that 140/90
was a commonly used target. They also noted that there is no
real consensus, which was a reason for conducting the trial.
Patients in the study, conducted between 2010 and 2013, had
a mean age of 68, with 25 percent over 75, and were deemed at
increased risk of heart disease or had kidney disease. It did
not include patients who had a prior stroke or those with
diabetes.
The intensive treatment group received an average of three
blood pressure-reducing medicines, while the 140 target group
was taking an average of two medicines.
While adverse side effects in the intensive treatment group
were still being analyzed, researchers said, the study was
stopped early when the significant benefits of intense treatment
became obvious.
"Patients should talk to their doctor to determine whether
this lower goal is best for their individual care," said Dr.
Lawrence Fine, chief of Clinical Applications and Prevention at
the NHLBI.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum and Dan Grebler)