* Possible common pathway with Alzheimer's, Parkinson's
* Study an important step in understanding brain diseases
By Kate Kelland
LONDON, May 6 Scientists have figured out how to
stop brain cell death in mice with brain disease and say their
discovery deepens understanding of the mechanisms of human
neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's.
British researchers writing in the journal Nature said they
had found a major pathway leading to brain cell death in mice
with prion disease, the mouse equivalent of Creutzfeld-Jacob
Disease (CJD).
They then worked out how to block it, and were able to
prevent brain cells from dying, helping the mice live longer.
The finding, described by one expert as "a major
breakthrough in understanding what kills neurons", points to a
common mechanism by which brain diseases such as Alzheimer's,
Parkinson's and CJD damage the nerve cells.
In neurodegenerative diseases, proteins "mis-fold" in a
various ways, leading to a build up of misshapen proteins, the
researchers explained in the study.
These misshapen proteins form the plaques found in the
brains of patients with Alzheimer's and the Lewy bodies found in
Parkinson's disease.
"What's exciting is the emergence of a common mechanism of
brain cell death, across a range of different neurodegenerative
disorders, activated by the different mis-folded proteins in
each disease," said Giovanna Mallucci, who led the research at
the University of Leicester's toxicology unit.
"The fact that in mice with prion disease we were able to
manipulate this mechanism and protect the brain cells means we
may have a way forward in how we treat other disorders," she
said in a statement about the work.
An estimated 18 million people worldwide suffer from
Alzheimer's, and Parkinson's is thought to affect around one in
100 people over the age of 60. In these diseases, neurons in the
brain die, destroying the brain from the inside.
But why the neurons die has remained an unsolved mystery,
presenting an obstacle to developing effective treatments and to
being able to diagnose the illnesses at early stages when
medicines might work better.
TRIGGER
Mallucci's team found that the build up of mis-folded
proteins in the brains of mice with prion disease activated a
natural defence mechanism in cells, which switches off the
production of new proteins.
This would normally switch back on again, the researchers
explained, but in these ill mice the continued build-up of
misshapen proteins keeps the switch turned off. This is the
trigger point leading to brain cell death, because key proteins
essential for cell survival are not made.
By injecting a protein that blocks the "off" switch, the
scientists were able to restore the production of the survival
proteins and halt the neurodegeneration.
They found the brain cells were protected, protein levels
were restored and synaptic transmission - the way brain cells
signal to each other - was re-established. The mice also lived
longer, even though only a very small part of their brains had
been treated.
Eric Karran, director of research at the charity Alzheimer's
Research UK, said while the research was still at an early
stage, the results were exciting.
"While neurodegenerative diseases can have many different
triggers, this study suggests that they may act through a common
mechanism to damage nerve cells. The findings present the
appealing concept that one treatment could have benefits for a
range of different diseases," he said.
Roger Morris, a professor of molecular neurobiology at
King's College London who was not involved in the work, said the
finding was "a major breakthrough in understanding what kills
neurons in neurodegenerative disease".
"There are good reasons for believing this response,
identified with prion disease, applies also to Alzheimer's and
other neurodegenerative diseases," he said.
(Editing by Pravin Char)