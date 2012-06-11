By Toni Clarke
BOSTON, June 11
BOSTON, June 11 A freezer failure at the world's
largest brain tissue bank has damaged nearly 150 stored brains,
including one-third of those used in autism research,
potentially delaying discoveries in the field for years.
The federally funded Harvard Brain Tissue Resource Center,
housed at McLean Hospital in Belmont, Massachusetts, provides
tissue for the study of neurological disorders such as
Huntington's disease, autism, Parkinson's disease and
Alzheimer's disease.
A technician at the hospital discovered that the freezer had
failed on May 31 when he opened it to retrieve a sample. Of the
150 thawed brains in the freezer, 54 were designated for autism
research, while 93 were designated for research on psychiatric
conditions and neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson's
disease and Huntington's.
The freezer was one of 24 used by the brain bank, which
stores about 3,000 brains in total. Research on autism will
likely be most affected since there was a greater concentration
of autism brains in the freezer -- about a third of the total
collection.
"This is a significant loss, there's no doubt about it,"
said Dr. Francine Benes, director of the brain bank. "It will
delay progress in the field of research."
The hospital is investigating whether the brains might still
hold value for genetic research, and initial indications are
positive.
"It appears that the DNA may be in a reasonable form for
genetic studies," Benes said.
CONVERGENCE OF EVENTS
The freezer failure came despite two alarm systems that are
designed to alert security and staff should there be a
malfunction. Both alarm systems are connected to separate
circuits, and the room containing the freezer is monitored
around the clock, the hospital said.
Twice a day temperature gauges on each freezer are
inspected. Each freezer was reading normally, at minus 79
degrees centigrade. It was only when the door was opened that it
became evident that the freezer had malfunctioned.
Freezer failures are not uncommon in research, but for a
freezer and two alarm systems to fail simultaneously is
perplexing.
The hospital is conducting a full investigation of
equipment, security systems and other potential causes of the
malfunction, said Adriana Bobinchock, a spokeswoman for McLean.
She said Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc makes the
freezers, but said it is too early to make any decisions about
whether equipment will be changed.
"The glass half full side of this disaster at McLean is that
it will act a as a wake-up call to other brain banks to recheck
their security systems," said Suzanne Corkin, a professor of
behavioral neuroscience at the Massachusetts Institute of
Technology, who specializes in investigating the history and
pathophysiology of degenerative disorders.
The brain bank has been storing brains for more than three
decades. In general, brains are received by the center within 24
hours of the owner's death. They are typically bisected. One
half is placed in formalin, a tissue fixative, and the other
half is dissected into regions of the brain and frozen.
Postmortem brain research has played a key role in the
development of a genetic test for Huntington's disease as well
as a treatment for Parkinson's disease, according to the
center's website.
Autism Speaks, an autism advocacy group that runs the Autism
Tissue Program, a clinical program that makes brain tissue
available to scientists and stores the brains at the McLean
brain bank, said it is in the process of conducting its own,
independent investigation.
"Brain tissue donations are precious," Geraldine Dawson,
chief science officer of Autism Speaks, said in an open letter
to supporters. "We want to ensure that this unfortunate and rare
incident will not negatively impact donations in the future."