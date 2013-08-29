* Cells grown in lab dishes formed "cerebral organoids"
* Researchers hope to use models to study mental illness
* Human brain most complex structure in known universe

LONDON, Aug 28 Scientists have grown the first
mini human brains in a laboratory and say their success could
lead to new levels of understanding about the way brains develop
and what goes wrong in disorders like schizophrenia and autism.
Researchers based in Austria started with human stem cells
and created a culture in the lab that allowed them to grow into
so-called "cerebral organoids" - or mini brains - that consisted
of several distinct brain regions.
It is the first time that scientists have managed to
replicate the development of brain tissue in three dimensions.
Using the organoids, the scientists were then able to
produce a biological model of how a rare brain condition called
microcephaly develops - suggesting the same technique could in
future be used to model disorders like autism or schizophrenia
that affect millions of people around the world.
"This study offers the promise of a major new tool for
understanding the causes of major developmental disorders of the
brain ... as well as testing possible treatments," said Paul
Matthews, a professor of clinical neuroscience at Imperial
College London, who was not involved in the research but was
impressed with its results.
Zameel Cader, a consultant neurologist at Britain's John
Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford, described the work as "fascinating
and exciting". He said it extended the possibility of stem cell
technologies for understanding brain development and disease
mechanisms - and for discovering new drugs.
Although it starts as relatively simple tissue, the human
brain swiftly develops into the most complex known natural
structure, and scientists are largely in the dark about how that
happens.
This makes it extremely difficult for researchers to gain an
understanding of what might be going wrong in - and therefore
how to treat - many common disorders of the brain such as
depression, schizophrenia and autism.
GROWING STEM CELLS
To create their brain tissue, Juergen Knoblich and Madeline
Lancaster at Austria's Institute of Molecular Biotechnology and
fellow researchers at Britain's Edinburgh University Human
Genetics Unit began with human stem cells and grew them with a
special combination of nutrients designed to capitalise on the
cells' innate ability to organise into complex organ structures.
They grew tissue called neuroectoderm - the layer of cells
in the embryo from which all components of the brain and nervous
system develop.
Fragments of this tissue were then embedded in a scaffold
and put into a spinning bioreactor - a system that circulates
oxygen and nutrients to allow them to grow into cerebral
organoids.
After a month, the fragments had organised themselves into
primitive structures that could be recognised as developing
brain regions such as retina, choroid plexus and cerebral
cortex, the researchers explained in a telephone briefing.
At two months, the organoids reached a maximum size of
around 4 millimetres (0.16 inches), they said in a report of
their study published in the journal Nature.
Although they were very small and still a long way from
resembling anything like the detailed structure of a fully
developed human brain, they did contain firing neurons and
distinct types of neural tissue.
"This is one of the cases where size doesn't really matter,"
Knoblich told reporters.
"Our system is not optimised for generation of an entire
brain and that was not at all our goal. Our major goal was to
analyse the development of human brain (tissue) and generate a
model system we can use to transfer knowledge from animal models
to a human setting."
In an early sign of how such mini brains may be useful for
studying disease in the future, Knoblich's team were able to use
their organoids to model the development of microcephaly, a rare
neurological condition in which patients develop an abnormally
small head, and identify what causes it.
Both the research team and other experts acknowledged,
however, that the work was a very long way from growing a
fully-functioning human brain in a laboratory.
"The human brain is the most complex thing in the known
universe and has a frighteningly elaborate number of connections
and interactions, both between its numerous subdivisions and the
body in general," said Dean Burnett, lecturer in psychiatry at
Cardiff University.
"Saying you can replicate the workings of the brain with
some tissue in a dish in the lab is like inventing the first
abacus and saying you can use it to run the latest version of
Microsoft Windows - there is a connection there, but we're a
long way from that sort of application yet."
