* Cannibalistic tribe suffered epidemic of prion disease
* But genetic resistance developed, protecting population
* Findings deepen understanding of mad cow disease
* Scientists says study also holds clues to dementia
By Kate Kelland
LONDON, June 10 Research involving a former
brain-eating tribe from Papua New Guinea is helping scientists
better understand mad cow disease and other so-called prion
conditions and may also offer insights into Parkinson's and
dementia.
People of the Fore tribe, studied by scientists from Britain
and Papua New Guinea, have developed genetic resistance to a mad
cow-like disease called kuru, which was spread mostly by the now
abandoned ritual of eating relatives' brains at funerals.
Experts say the cannibalistic practice led to a major
epidemic of kuru prion disease among the Fore people, which at
its height in the late 1950s caused the death of up to 2 percent
of the population each year.
In findings published in the scientific journal Nature, the
researchers said they had identified the specific prion
resistance gene -- and found that it also protects against all
other forms of Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD).
"This is a striking example of Darwinian evolution in
humans, the epidemic of prion disease selecting a single genetic
change that provided complete protection against an invariably
fatal dementia," said John Collinge of the Institute of
Neurology's prion unit at University College London, which
co-led the work.
Prions are infectious agents that cause often fatal brain
diseases such as CJD in humans, scrapie in sheep and BSE (bovine
spongiform encephalopathy, or mad cow disease) in cattle.
They are also a rare but important cause of dementia, and
scientists say it is now recognised that the process involved in
these diseases -- in which prion proteins change shape and stick
together to form polymers that damage the brain -- is also what
happens in common dementias such as Alzheimer's, and in
Parkinson's and other neurodegenerative diseases.
Collinge said his team was now conducting more studies to
understand the molecular basis of this effect, hoping to find
clues on the seeds of other misshapen proteins that develop in
the brain and cause the common forms of dementia.
Worldwide, about 47.5 million people have dementia and there
are 7.7 million new cases every year, according to the World
Health Organization.
The total number of cases is projected to reach 75.6 million
in 2030 and to almost triple by 2050 to 135.5 million.
