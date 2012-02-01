One in four women who have breast-conserving surgery for cancer needs a second operation to remove more breast tissue, according to a U.S. study that also found the rates of re-operation varied widely by surgeon.

Researchers, whose report appeared in the Journal of the American Medical Association, said the goal shouldn't be to never do a repeat surgery, which might cause surgeons to take out too much tissue or avoid operating again on women who might need it -- but that high rates of re-operation could mean some of the surgeries may be unnecessary.

"I don't think it's so great to put a patient through an operation and 30 to 40 percent of the time to say, 'Hey, guess what, we have to do this again.' I just think that's too high," said Laurence McCahill, from the Lacks Center at Saint Mary's Health Care in Grand Rapids, Michigan, who worked on the study.

"For many reasons, (a second surgery) is very hard on patients. It's hard on patients from a psychological standpoint, from a physical standpoint and from an economical standpoint as well."

McCahill's team studied about 2,200 women getting a first breast-conserving surgery at four different research sites in the United States between 2003 and 2008.

In that procedure, which is also called partial mastectomy or lumpectomy and is a typical initial breast cancer treatment along with radiation, the surgeon tries to remove just the cancerous cells and a few healthy ones around them to keep the breast as intact as possible.

But in 23 percent of the study cases, surgeons decided from lab reports that they didn't take out enough cells in the first operation and went back in to remove more tissue.

Between eight and nine percent of all women who initially get breast-conserving surgery end up having a total mastectomy at a later date.

McCahill and his colleagues didn't know what went into each surgeon's decision to do a second surgery on a particular woman, and they couldn't determine whether those re-operations, or re-excisions, reduced the risk of the cancer coming back.

But they did find that the rate of re-operations varied greatly between doctors, with individual surgeons performing a second procedure on anywhere from none to 70 percent of their patients.

"We were as concerned with the zero percent re-excision rate," said McCahill, noting that might mean doctors were removing too much tissue on the first surgery or weren't operating again when they left cancer cells behind.

Monica Morrow, who co-wrote a commentary published with the study and is from Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center in New York, said it isn't possible for surgeons to avoid all situations that might require a re-operation, since some cancer cells are too difficult to spot or feel on a first surgery.

"What patients need to be aware of is that if you have a lumpectomy, it is possible you might need to have a re-excision. But in the scheme of things, this is a small, low-risk operation," she told Reuters Health.

(Reporting from New York by Genevra Pittman at Reuters Health; editing by Elaine Lies and Bob Tourtellotte)