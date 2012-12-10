Dec 10 Using magnetic resonance imaging to
"stage" a woman's breast cancer before surgery might do more
harm than good, according to an Australian and U.S. study.
MRIs produce a much clearer image than X-rays and
ultrasound, and are recommended for detecting early tumors in
women at increase risk for breast cancer, but routinely using
the technology once any woman is diagnosed may lead to more
radical surgery without any benefits, the researchers said in
the Annals of Surgery.
They found that about 26 percent of women who had a
pre-operative MRI to help determine the extent and severity of
their tumor ended up having their entire breast removed,
compared to about 18 percent of those whose surgeons only used
traditional methods of characterizing the cancer.
"I wasn't surprised by the results at all. What I am
surprised by is the strength of the data," said Monica Morrow,
the study's senior author and the chief of breast service at
Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center in New York.
Because MRIs are more sensitive than mammograms, some
doctors think they are a good tool for identifying the precise
outlines of cancerous tissue. Others, however, have begun to
question whether the imaging led surgeons to remove more breast
tissue than necessary.
Moreover, women who have MRIs before breast surgery seem to
be no less likely to need a second surgery to remove additional
cancerous tissue. A study published in September, for instance,
found that among more than 300 women who underwent breast cancer
surgery, just as many of those who had an MRI before the first
surgery ended up having a repeat operation.
For the study, she and her colleagues pulled together data
from nine previous studies to see if MRIs influence the number
of women who had their breast removed or who had a second
surgery to remove additional cancer. From the nine studies, they
had information on 3,112 women who had breast cancer surgery.
Overall, the team found that about 16 percent of the women
who had an MRI ended up having the entire cancerous breast
removed during their first surgery. That's compared to about 8
percent of women who did not have an MRI.
They also found that having an MRI before surgery did not
influence whether women would need additional surgery to remove
more tissue. In each group, between 11 percent and 12 percent
had to have more surgery.
After taking into account the initial surgery and second
operations, the researchers calculated that about 26 percent of
those who had an MRI ended up having their entire breast
removed, compared to 18 percent in the no-MRI group.
"It causes more mastectomies to start with, but it doesn't
decrease the number of women who started out wanting a
lumpectomy and needing a mastectomy," said Morrow of the
preoperative MRIs.
The study did not look at long-term outcomes, nor did it
examine the use of MRI to screen the opposite breast for signs
that cancer had spread, while the results do not apply to
certain subgroups of patients, including women with genetic
mutations that predispose them to cancer.
"There may be select circumstances where we'd use it to
solve a problem, but for most women with breast cancer they
don't need an MRI for their evaluation," Morrow said.
SOURCE:bit.ly/RdZNIW
(Reporting from New York by Andrew Seaman at Reuters Health;
editing by Elaine Lies)