LONDON, July 5 Bristol-Myers Squibb's
immunotherapy drug Opdivo is not worth using on the state health
service for treating kidney cancer, Britain's healthcare
cost-effectiveness watchdog said on Tuesday.
The draft decision from the National Institute for Health
and Care Excellence (NICE) is a blow for the U.S. drugmaker,
which has had mixed fortunes under a British system.
Opdivo is recommended by NICE for melanoma but not for lung
cancer. Bristol-Myers said the latest NICE verdict highlighted
the limitations of the current process for accessing
first-in-class medicines on the country's National Health
Service.
