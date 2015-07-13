LONDON, July 13 Britain confirmed a case of avian flu at a poultry farm in northern England on Monday, three days after flagging a suspected case there, but said there was little risk to public health or food safety.

The strain found, H7N7, posed a "very low" risk to public health, Britain's Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said in its statement.

Officials have imposed a 10 km (6 mile) control zone around the farm and the culling of birds there was continuing.

"We have a strong track record of controlling and eliminating previous outbreaks of avian flu in the UK," Defra said.

Britain had an outbreak of the highly contagious H5N8 bird flu at a duck farm in northern England last November, the first since 2008. Restrictions on the movement of poultry in the surrounding area were lifted a month later. (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Michael Holden)