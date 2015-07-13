LONDON, July 13 Britain confirmed a case of
avian flu at a poultry farm in northern England on Monday, three
days after flagging a suspected case there, but said there was
little risk to public health or food safety.
The strain found, H7N7, posed a "very low" risk to public
health, Britain's Department for Environment, Food and Rural
Affairs (Defra) said in its statement.
Officials have imposed a 10 km (6 mile) control zone around
the farm and the culling of birds there was continuing.
"We have a strong track record of controlling and
eliminating previous outbreaks of avian flu in the UK," Defra
said.
Britain had an outbreak of the highly contagious H5N8 bird
flu at a duck farm in northern England last November, the first
since 2008. Restrictions on the movement of poultry in the
surrounding area were lifted a month later.
(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Michael Holden)