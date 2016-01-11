LONDON Jan 11 A suspected case of avian flu has
been discovered at a Scottish farm, Scotland's government said
on Monday, adding it was believed to be a low risk form of the
virus.
A temporary 1 km (0.6 mile) control zone has been put in
place around the farm in Fife north of the Scottish capital
Edinburgh after a strain of H5 avian influenza was detected, the
government said.
However, clinical tests suggested it was a low pathogenic
strain of the disease which health chiefs said appeared to
represent a minimal risk to humans.
"We have taken immediate action to contain this case as part
of our robust procedures for dealing swiftly with avian flu,"
Scotland's Chief Veterinary Officer Sheila Voas said in a
statement.
"Evidence suggests this is a low severity form of the virus
however we are taking action to ensure that the disease does not
spread or develop into a more severe form."
The Scottish government said there had been a number of bird
flu cases across Europe in recent months including three in
other parts of the United Kingdom in 2015.
Britain had an outbreak of the highly contagious H5N8 bird
flu at a duck farm in northern England last November, the first
since 2008. Restrictions on the movement of poultry in the
surrounding area were lifted a month later.
