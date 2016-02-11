(Adds union response)
LONDON Feb 11 The British government said on
Thursday it would force through pay and working condition
reforms for English doctors without the agreement of their trade
union in a push to end a dispute that has resulted in strikes.
Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt made the announcement shortly
after the second in a series of 24-hour strikes, the like of
which had not been seen in Britain for 40 years. During the
strikes, junior doctors, or doctors-in-training, provided only
emergency care.
Hunt said the government would have preferred a negotiated
solution and accused the doctor's union, the British Medical
Association (BMA), of being unwilling to compromise.
"In such a situation, any government must do what is right
for both patients and doctors," Hunt said in parliament. He said
the decision to impose the changes on doctors was taken on the
advice of senior health service officials.
The dispute has brought Prime Minister David Cameron's
Conservative government into conflict with doctors who work in
the state-funded National Health Service (NHS), which delivers
free care for all and is typically one of the most important
issues for voters at elections.
The BMA, which has argued that the changes do not provide
proper safeguards against doctors working dangerously long
hours, responded by saying it would seek new ways to fight the
reforms.
"Junior doctors cannot and will not accept a contract that
is bad for the future of patient care, the profession and the
NHS as a whole, and we will consider all options open to us,"
said Johann Malawana the BMA's junior doctor committee chairman.
The new contract is part of moves by the government to
deliver what it says will be a consistent service seven days a
week. Studies show that mortality rates are higher at weekends
when staffing is reduced.
Junior doctors represent just over half of all doctors in
the NHS. The new deal gives them a pay rise, but some
anti-social hours for which they are currently paid a premium
would be considered to be standard.
The reforms apply only to the NHS in England. The regional
governments of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have direct
responsibility for their own health services.
(Reporting by William James; Editing by Elizabeth Piper and
Gareth Jones)