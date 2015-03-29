By Ben Hirschler
| LONDON, March 29
LONDON, March 29 GlaxoSmithKline has
reached a deal with the British government to supply a new
meningitis B vaccine, following a lengthy stand-off over price
with the product's previous owner Novartis.
Health minister Jeremy Hunt announced the deal on Sunday,
which he said would make Britain the first country in the world
to have a nationwide vaccination programme for the potentially
deadly childhood disease.
Government advisers said in 2014 that all children over two
months old should be given the vaccine Bexsero, which was
developed by Novartis. But talks stalled over price, leading to
high-profile protests by campaigners demanding immediate access.
Britain's GSK earlier this month completed a deal to acquire
the vaccine from Swiss-based Novartis, following a complex
three-part asset swap worth more than $20 billion.
"We had a stand-off really for the best part of a year with
the company that used to own this vaccine but since GSK have
come on board they have reduced the price and that means we can
now go ahead this year with rolling out the meningitis B
vaccine," Hunt said.
Nikki Yates, general manager of GSK in Britain, said the
drugmaker was "delighted" to have reached an agreement just
three weeks after acquiring Bexsero. Although pricing details
remain confidential, Yates said it offered fair value to the
National Health Service and a reasonable return for GSK.
Bexsero is the only meningitis B vaccine licensed in
Britain, although a rival product from Pfizer is waiting
in the wings.
Chris Head, chief executive of the Meningitis Research
Foundation, said meningitis B had been at the top of his
charity's agenda for decades and he welcomed a decision that
would save both lives and money.
The long-term costs to the health service of a severe case
of the disease can exceed 3 million pounds ($4.5 million), he
said.
Meningitis B is the biggest single cause of meningitis in
Britain and leads to death in 10 percent of all cases and to
long-term after effects in a further 36 percent. The condition
involves infection and inflammation of the lining of the brain.
($1 = 0.6723 pounds)
(Editing by Susan Thomas)