LONDON, July 28 Tests on two people in Britain
suspected of being infected with Middle Eastern Respiratory
Virus Syndrome (MERS) have proved negative, hospital officials
said on Tuesday.
Concerns about the suspected cases had forced a hospital in
northern England to shut briefly its emergency department on
Monday.
But in a statement on its website on Tuesday, Central
Manchester University Hospitals Trust said "the results of both
tests were negative" and reiterated that Manchester Royal
Infirmary emergency department was now open to the public.
Cases of MERS, which causes coughing and fever and can lead
to fatal pneumonia and kidney failure, have been found mainly in
Saudi Arabia, where the viral disease has killed 466 of the
1,055 people it has infected so far.
MERS has also been imported by travellers to at least 25
countries worldwide since it first emerged in 2012.
