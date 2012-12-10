LONDON Dec 10 Britain's health ministry named a
former practising doctor, David Haslam, as the preferred
candidate to chair the country's healthcare cost-effectiveness
watchdog NICE on Monday.
Haslam will take over as chairman of the renamed National
Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) from Michael
Rawlins, assuming he passes scrutiny by a committee of
lawmakers.
Rawlins, who has chaired NICE since its creation in 1999, is
due to step down in March 2013.
During his time at the helm of the agency, Rawlins has made
NICE a powerful force in the pharmaceutical industry with its
hard-nosed approach to deciding whether or not pricey new drugs
should be used on the state health service.
Haslam, who already leads the NICE Evidence Accreditation
Advisory Board, is the immediate past president of the British
Medical Association.
NICE will change its official title from the National
Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence next year.