LONDON May 20 Victims of childhood bullying are
more likely to be overweight or obese as adults and have a
higher risk of developing heart disease, diabetes and other
illnesses, according to a study by British psychiatrists.
Researchers found that just over a quarter of women who were
occasionally or frequently bullied as children were obese at age
45, compared to 19 percent of those who had never been bullied.
And both men and women who were bullied as children had
higher levels of fat around their middle -- a known risk factor
for heart disease.
"Bullying is bad for your physical health, whether you're a
man or a woman," said Andrea Danese, who worked on the study at
the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience at King's
College London.
Louise Arseneault, who led the research, said its findings
should remind teachers, parents and carers to think about the
victims, not just worry about how to stop the bullies.
Bullying is characterised by repeated hurtful actions by
other children, against which the victims find it difficult to
defend themselves, she told reporters. Unfortunately, bullying
was "part of growing up for many children", she said.
"We tend to neglect the victims and their suffering," she
added. "(Yet) for some children, they will be marked for the
rest of their lives."
Arseneault's findings, published on Wednesday in the journal
Psychological Medicine, come from the British National Child
Development Study which has data on all children born in
England, Scotland and Wales during one week in 1958.
It included 7,102 children whose parents gave information on
their child's exposure to bullying at age 7 and 11. Some 28
percent had been bullied occasionally and 15 percent were
bullied frequently. The children were then followed up at age
45, when measures of blood inflammation and obesity were
recorded.
Besides obesity, the results showed that being bullied also
led to higher levels of blood inflammation by the age 45.
Some 20 percent of those who were frequently bullied had
high levels of a substance called C-reactive protein (CRP). High
CRP raises heart disease risk by increasing atherosclerosis,
where arteries get clogged up with fatty deposits.
Danese said the effects of childhood bullying on the risk of
poor health in adulthood are relatively small compared to
factors such as smoking, diet and exercise, but stressed that
because obesity and bullying are both common, tackling them
could have a significant health impact.
(Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)