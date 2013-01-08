Jan 9 The amount of caffeine in diet supplements
varies widely, and product labels are often inaccurate or have
no caffeine information at all, according to a U.S. study.
The caffeine doses probably wouldn't be a problem on their
own, but they may cause issues when the pills or powders are
combined with energy drinks, coffee and other high-caffeine food
and beverages, said researchers, whose report appeared in JAMA
Internal Medicine.
"Consumers really have no idea when they're purchasing
supplements what's in them, even if they carefully read the
label," said Pieter Cohen from Harvard Medical School in Boston,
who worked on the study.
He and his colleagues analyzed the caffeine content of 31
dietary supplements that are known to have added caffeine or
herbal ingredients that naturally contain caffeine, and are sold
on military bases.
Eleven of the supplements listed herbal ingredients, and all
of those had no caffeine or only minimal traces, the research
team reported.
Among the other 20 products, nine had labels with accurate
caffeine information. Another five had varying caffeine contents
that were either much lower or higher than the amount listed on
the label.
The remaining six products did not have caffeine levels on
their labels, but had very high amounts according to the
chemical analysis - between 210 and 310 milligrams per serving.
In comparison, an eight-ounce cup of coffee has about 100 mg of
caffeine.
Those levels are especially worrisome for military service
members abroad, Cohen said, because side effects of caffeine
such as tremors and anxiety may hit them extra hard due to the
stressful environment.
Too much caffeine, according to Cohen, "could push one over
from just being a little on edge to having a full-blown panic
attack."
One limitation of the study was that the researchers only
tested one of each supplement. Because of that, it wouldn't be
right to call out any single company on its products, said
Cohen, who is also an internist at Cambridge Health Alliance.
What stood out to him was how common inaccurate labeling or
lack of information was, across the board.
A spokesperson for GNC, which produces and sells die and
nutritional supplements, told Reuters Health in an email, "We
believe that all GNC brand labeling is appropriate as to
ingredients and dosage.
"GNC does, like many other retailers, sell third party
products and questions on their labeling practices should be
addressed directly to those manufacturers."
SOURCE: bit.ly/13fYmei
(Reporting from New York by Genevra Pittman at Reuters Health;
editing by Elaine Lies)