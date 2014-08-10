TORONTO Aug 10 A patient being treated in a Toronto-area hospital in a suspected Ebola case has tested negative for the virus, Ontario's health ministry said on Sunday.

The patient had recently travelled to Canada from Nigeria, where a state of emergency has been declared over the Ebola outbreak in West Africa. The patient was put in isolation after showing flu-like symptoms and fever.

"I can now confirm a recent case that underwent testing at the National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg was found to test negative for Ebola virus disease," Ontario Health Minister Eric Hoskins said in a statement.