MADRID, Sept 27 AstraZeneca said on
Saturday it expected to file a new lung cancer pill for U.S.
regulatory approval in the second half of 2015, potentially
disappointing some investors who had hoped the drug might be
ready faster.
Analysts at Citi said in a research note this week they
believed AZD9291 could be submitted as early as the first
quarter of 2015, putting AstraZeneca ahead in a race with Clovis
Oncology, which is developing a similar medicine.
Drugs from both companies target a genetic mutation that
helps tumours evade current lung cancer pills, including
AstraZeneca's established product Iressa.
In an update issued at the European Society of Medical
Oncology annual congress in Madrid, AstraZeneca said it had made
significant progress with its development programme for AZD9291
but did not change the anticipated timetable for filing.
A company spokeswoman said this did not mean there was no
chance of an earlier filing. "If we can file earlier we will,
but it will definitely be by the second half of 2015 at the
latest," she said.
AstraZeneca believes AZD9291 could sell as much as $3
billion a year.
