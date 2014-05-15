* Lung cancer drug shrinks tumors in over half of patients
* Cancer drugs form central plank of AstraZeneca portfolio
* CEO says data shows accelerating progress in several areas
(Adds Breakingviews link)
By Deena Beasley and Ben Hirschler
May 15 New data showing an experimental
AstraZeneca lung cancer drug shrank tumors in more than
half of patients gave the British group fresh ammunition to
argue that Pfizer's takeover offer undervalues it
substantially.
Britain's second-biggest drugmaker said on Thursday the
strong results were among a raft of recent updates that showed
accelerating progress in its pipeline of experimental medicines.
AstraZeneca has rejected a $106 billion approach from U.S.
rival Pfizer, arguing that it has a bright independent future
due to its promising line-up of new drugs. Pfizer is widely
expected to return with a sweetened offer in coming days.
"We continue to build our pipeline and we are encouraged by
the progress in the development of key assets," Chief Executive
Pascal Soriot said in a statement.
Its new lung cancer drug, known as AZD9291, targets a
genetic mutation that helps tumors evade current treatments.
AstraZeneca believes it could sell as much as $3 billion a year.
Results from an early-stage Phase I trial of the drug,
released late on Wednesday, showed AZD9291 shrank tumors in 51
percent of patients. Tumors shrank in 64 percent of patients
found to have the mutation, known as T790M, which develops in
about half of lung cancers that become resistant to drugs known
as epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitors.
Savvas Neophytou, an analyst at brokerage Panmure Gordon,
said the results were impressive and "AstraZeneca's management
is right to be excited by the pipeline".
AstraZeneca shares were 0.8 percent higher in slightly lower
London market by 1400 GMT.
EGFR drugs, such as Roche's Tarceva and
AstraZeneca's own Iressa, are used to treat various solid tumor
cancers with mutated or overactive EGFR. Around 15 percent of
patients with non-small cell lung cancer, the most common form
of the disease, have mutations in the EGFR gene.
But most of them will eventually become resistant to
available EGFR inhibitors, said Dr Pasi Janne, professor of
medicine at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Harvard Medical
School in Boston and the study's lead investigator.
"The issue of drug resistance has been the bane of
chemotherapy treatment of cancer for decades," Dr Peter Yu,
president-elect of the American Society of Clinical Oncology
(ASCO), said during a press conference.
$45 BLN SALES TARGET
AZD9291 is one of several new drugs flagged by AstraZeneca
last week in a bid to convince investors of the strength of its
experimental pipeline, which includes several innovative cancer
drugs, as well as treatments for diabetes, asthma, rheumatoid
arthritis and psoriasis.
Overall, the British company forecasts these new products
will help its sales rise 75 percent to $45 billion by 2023.
The Phase I trial for AZD9291, featured ahead of the annual
ASCO meeting later this month, involved 199 patients with
advanced non-small cell lung cancer with EGFR mutations whose
disease worsened despite treatment with a current EGFR drug.
The most common side effects seen in the trial included
diarrhea and rash, but researchers said the level of toxicity
was less severe than is seen with available EGFR inhibitors.
AstraZeneca is currently conducting a Phase 2 study of
AZD9291 in patients with the T790M mutation at a daily dose of
80 milligram, which it said could enable accelerated regulatory
filing in the second half of next year.
AZD9291 has been granted "breakthrough" status by the U.S.
Food and Drug Administration as a second-line therapy for
non-small cell lung cancer. AstraZeneca will also study the drug
as an initial treatment for eligible lung cancer patients.
Investors are keen to get a look at other cancer data from
AstraZeneca due to be presented at the ASCO meeting.
The company's MEDI4736 has the potential to become one of
the first in a new class of drugs known as anti-PDL1 treatments
that fight cancer by boosting the immune system. It is initially
being tested as a treatment for non-small cell lung cancer and
AstraZeneca said data to date had shown "durable clinical
activity and acceptable safety".
AstraZeneca has forecast potential peak sales for MEDI4736
of $6.5 billion, including combination therapies.
An AstraZeneca spokeswoman said updated data from trials of
MEDI4736 will be presented at the conference at the end of May.
Data from another of the company's experimental cancer
drugs, olaparib for ovarian cancer, will be featured at the ASCO
meeting. AstraZeneca has forecast peak olaparib sales of $2
billion, compared with consensus analyst estimates of $1.5
billion to $3 billion.
It has also had encouraging results combining olaparib and
another drug called cediranib.
(Editing by Tom Pfeiffer and Erica Billingham)