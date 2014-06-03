CHICAGO, June 3 Britain's AstraZeneca Plc
on Tuesday said data from early-stage trials of its
experimental cancer drug, MEDI4736, are encouraging and support
moving the immunotherapy into pivotal-stage testing.
The findings were part of a series of presentations by
AstraZeneca at the annual American Society of Clinical Oncology
(ASCO) meeting in Chicago. AstraZeneca had leaned on the promise
of its cancer drug pipeline to fend off a $118 billion takeover
bid by U.S. rival Pfizer Inc.
MEDI4736 is part of a closely watched class of drugs known
as anti-PDL1 therapies, which work by blocking a tumor's ability
to evade the immune system's defenses. AstraZeneca acquired the
drug in its 2007 takeover of U.S.-based MedImmune.
AstraZeneca said data from the expanded enrollment phase of
the trial show early evidence of patient response in multiple
tumor types, including non-small lung cancer, squamous cell
carcinoma of the head and neck, pancreatic cancer,
gastroesophageal cancer, and cutaneous melanoma.
Phase I results for MEDI4736 in 27 patients with advanced
solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, melanoma and
colorectal cancer, showed 19 percent experienced tumor shrinkage
and 39 percent saw their cancer stabilize after at least a year
of treatment, the company said.
"The data presented at ASCO reinforce the importance
MEDI4736 plays in our immuno-oncology portfolio and, more
broadly, the potential role it has to help in transforming
cancer therapy, alone and in combination with other treatments,"
Dr. Edward Bradley, MedImmune senior vice president, research
and development and oncology said in a statement.
AstraZeneca has two ongoing studies exploring different
doses and treatment schedules for combinations of MEDI4736 and
tremelimumab, an experimental drug that works by unlocking a
different brake on the immune system.
The company said the lung cancer trial involving both drugs
is continuing, with no maximum tolerated dose yet defined.
"Early, preliminary clinical activity has been observed with
this combination in patients with advanced NSCLC (non-small cell
lung cancer)," AstraZeneca said in a statement.
