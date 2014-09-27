* MEDI4736, tremelimumab combination tested in lung cancer
* Safety data reported for 24 patients, efficacy for 18
* AstraZeneca says tolerability profile encouraging
* Objective response rate in patients 28 percent
(Adds comments from researcher, paragraphs 5 and 11)
By Ben Hirschler
MADRID, Sept 27 Early results for a closely
watched cancer drug combination from AstraZeneca that
boosts the immune system show the cocktail is promising, though
limited patient numbers mean the data is far from conclusive.
The British drugmaker, which fended off a $118 billion
takeover bid from Pfizer in May in part by talking up
its cancer drug prospects, has high hopes for the combination of
two experimental drugs known as MEDI4736 and tremelimumab.
The company is still exploring a range of doses, so testing
of the drugs in lung cancer is taking time to yield results and
data on only two dozen patients was reported at the European
Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) congress on Saturday.
Chief Executive Pascal Soriot had said earlier this month
that the ESMO numbers would be limited.
Still, researcher Scott Antonia of the Moffitt Cancer Center
in Florida said the early signals were encouraging, both for
safety and efficacy. "It looks very, very promising," he said.
AstraZeneca expects to have more definitive results later
this year and also plans to start a pivotal clinical trial with
the combination either late this year or at the start of 2015.
Immunotherapy treatment is the hottest area of cancer
research - widely tipped to become a market worth tens of
billions of dollars in annual sales - and combinations are
viewed by many oncologists as the best way to use the new drugs.
Safety, however, is an issue, especially after results from
another small study with a similar Bristol-Myers Squibb
cocktail showed about half of patients experienced serious side
effects, with three treatment-related deaths.
In the case of AstraZeneca's combination, six out of 24
advanced lung cancer patients had adverse events rated as
serious, or grade 3/4, and three had events that led to
discontinuation of treatment. There was one treatment-related
death.
So far, 18 of the patients have been assessed for efficacy
and five of these, or 28 percent, had tumour shrinkage,
according to research presented at the meeting in Madrid.
Although direct comparisons are difficult, Antonia said this
was much better than the efficacy benefit seen with the
Bristol-Myers combination in lung cancer.
"In terms of what you would hope to see at this point, we
are very much on track," Edward Bradley, head of oncology at
AstraZeneca's biotech unit MedImmune, told Reuters. "It's early
days but we're pleased with where we are and I think it's a very
manageable tolerability profile."
$6.5 BILLION FORECAST
AstraZeneca already presented data on a handful of patients
at the American Society of Clinical Oncology earlier this year.
The new results build on that by providing more safety data and
showing some evidence of clinical activity in sick patients who
have failed to respond to other drugs.
MEDI4736 is part of a class of drugs known as anti-PD-L1
therapies, which work by blocking a tumour's ability to evade
the immune system's defences. Tremelimumab is a so-called
anti-CTLA4 drug that unlocks a different brake on the immune
system.
The two-pronged approach is designed to expose cancer cells
as fully as possible to the killing power of the body's own
immune system. But boosting the immune system can cause damaging
side effects, including colitis, a serious inflammation of the
colon, as well as liver and thyroid problems.
Immunotherapy drugs are seen as AstraZeneca's most important
pipeline assets and the company has predicted that MEDI4736
could generate annual sales of $6.5 billion, including its use
in combinations.
AstraZeneca is vying with rivals Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck
& Co and Roche in the immunotherapy race.
It is viewed by analysts as being behind these leaders but
the company has a long history in cancer treatment and believes
it is in a good position to develop a wide range of drug
cocktails.
Because such immunotherapy does not work for all patients,
some companies have looked to focus on people whose tumours test
positive for a likely response. However, most of the patients
assessed in the AstraZeneca study were actually PD-L1 negative.
"This supports our strategy to explore this combination more
broadly, particularly in the PD-L1 negative population," Bradley
said.
Currently, immunotherapy is most advanced as a treatment for
melanoma but research is advancing rapidly into other tumour
types, with non-small cell lung cancer - a major killer - the
biggest commercial opportunity.
As a result, doctors and investors alike are following the
AstraZeneca drug combination very closely, particularly after
the earlier disappointment with Bristol-Myers' combination using
nivolumab and its already approved drug Yervoy.
(Editing by Pravin Char and David Holmes)