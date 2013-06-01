By Deena Beasley
| CHICAGO, June 1
CHICAGO, June 1 An experimental drug from
Bristol-Myers Squibb shrank tumors in 31 percent of
patients with advanced melanoma, the deadliest form of skin
cancer, according to results from an early-stage trial.
The drug, nivolumab, is the most advanced in a new class of
immunotherapies designed to work by disabling a brake on the
immune system's ability to attack cancer cells.
An existing immunotherapy drug, Bristol's Yervoy, which
works by disrupting a different cell receptor, has been shown to
be effective in up to 10 percent of people with advanced
melanoma.
Researchers said earlier this month that a small study found
that treating melanoma patients with a combination of both
nivolumab and Yervoy, or ipilimumab, caused tumors to shrink by
at least half in 53 percent of patients.
"Nivolumab is a real breakthrough drug for patients with
metastatic melanoma, and probably for other diseases, too,"
said lead study author Dr Mario Sznol, a professor of medical
oncology at the Yale Cancer Center in New Haven, Connecticut.
Nivolumab is being studied in patients with a range of
different cancers, including lung and kidney.
In the melanoma study, 107 patients were treated with five
different doses of nivolumab. All patients had cancer that had
worsened despite prior treatment with standard drugs.
The updated results were presented on Saturday at a meeting
of the American Society of Clinical Oncology in Chicago.
Overall, 33 patients experienced tumor shrinkage of at least
30 percent and responses were seen at all doses, according to
researchers.
The median overall survival across all doses was 16.8 months
and was 20.3 months for patients treated with the dose that was
chosen for use in subsequent clinical trials. Randomized Phase 3
trials are underway to confirm the findings.