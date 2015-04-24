(Adds detail on PD-1 drugs, other EMA recommendations)
By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, April 24 European regulators have
recommended approval of Bristol-Myers Squibb's Opdivo,
paving the way for it to become the first of a closely watched
group of immune system-boosting cancer medicines to go on sale
in Europe.
The drug, also known as nivolumab, was given a green light
on Friday by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for the
treatment of melanoma. It is already approved in the United
States for melanoma and lung cancer.
The EMA said Opdivo was recommended for use on its own for
the treatment of advanced melanoma, the most aggressive type of
skin cancer, in both first-line and previously treated patients.
The agency also recommended approval of Daiichi Sankyo's
Lixiana, or edoxaban, for stroke prevention and Vanda
Pharma's Hetlioz, or tasimelteon, to treat a sleep-wake
disorder in blind people.
Bristol's Opdivo belongs to a highly promising new class of
medicines called PD-1 inhibitors that block a mechanism tumours
use to hide from the immune system. It is expected to be one of
the most commercially successful new drugs to reach major
markets this year.
It competes with Merck & Co's Keytruda, which is
also on the market in the United States but not in Europe.
Although Keytruda is still waiting for regulatory approval
in Europe, some patients in Britain will soon receive it through
a new early-access scheme, under which highly promising new
drugs are made available free of charge ahead of formal
licensing.
Friday's positive European opinion on Opdivo is an
intermediary step on the drug's path to market, since it now has
to be sent to the European Commission for formal adoption. After
that, decisions on price and reimbursement will taken by
individual governments around Europe.
The EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use
(CHMP) had initially looked at Opdivo last month but it
postponed a decision at that time.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Jane Merriman and
Pravin Char)