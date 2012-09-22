HONG KONG, Sept 22 Egg cells can repair
themselves from damage caused by radiation far better than
doctors ever thought, a finding researchers say gives fresh hope
in protecting women undergoing cancer therapy from infertility.
Although the experiments have only been in mice, researchers
believe they have relevance for female cancer patients and women
who suffer premature menopause, a condition that puts them at
risk of early infertility, osteoporosis and heart disease.
In a paper to be published in the November 9 issue of the
journal Molecular Cell, scientists in Australia found that egg
cells, or oocytes, are killed not by radiation, but by two
proteins -- puma and noxa -- which snap into action when they
detect DNA damage to egg cells.
In experiments using mice that did not carry these proteins,
the scientists found that their eggs survived radiation and they
went on to produce normal offspring.
"This is very exciting. It means if you get rid of those
proteins that kill, the oocytes or specialised egg cells can
actually repair their DNA and that has never been known before,"
said lead author Clare Scott, an associate professor and
oncologist at The Royal Melbourne and Royal Women's Hospitals.
Between 50 to 80 percent of eggs survived in these mice.
"These were enough to result in normal fertility in those
mice and they could produce normal pups. Those pups went on to
be fertile themselves and lived a normal lifespan with no
evidence of tumours or other abnormalities," she said by
telephone.
Scott's colleagues are conducting similar trials on human
egg cells to see if the two proteins work in the same way. If
all goes well, they hope a drug can be designed to block the two
proteins from killing egg cells.
"If that pans out well, then we would hope that a drug that
could target (the protein) puma ... be provided as a therapy for
three to six months during cancer therapy," Scott said.
Such a drug that blocks the action of the proteins could
possibly prevent premature menopause or infertility, she added.
"In a woman, premature menopause is caused by (early) death
of specialised egg cells. And if you can get specialised egg
cells to survive, then premature menopause won't occur."
(Reporting by Tan Ee Lyn; Editing by Ron Popeski)