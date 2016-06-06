June 6 A new unified system to facilitate
sharing of genomic and clinical data among cancer researchers to
help promote advances in personalized treatment for the many
forms of the disease was launched on Monday, the U.S. National
Cancer Institute said.
Details of the project, known as Genomic Data Commons (GDC),
were set to be announced by U.S. Vice President Joe Biden at the
American Society of Clinical Oncology meeting in Chicago.
GDC, with an operation center at the University of Chicago,
will be a key component of President Obama's "national cancer
moonshot" effort to find cures and his Precision Medicine
Initiative, NCI said.
The project will receive funding from $70 million allocated
to NCI for cancer genomics projects under the precision medicine
initiative, which involves efforts to use advanced genetic
information to match individual patients with treatments most
likely to help their particular type of cancer.
More and more medicines are being developed that address
specific genetic mutations associated with a variety of cancers
and tumor types.
GDC will centralize, standardize and make accessible data
from large-scale NCI programs such as The Cancer Genome Atlas
and an equivalent database for childhood cancers, considered
among the largest cancer genomics datasets in the world. The
information will be made available at no charge to any cancer
researcher.
"The GDC will also house data from a number of newer NCI
programs that will sequence the DNA of patients enrolled in NCI
clinical trials," Dr. Louis Staudt of NCI said in a statement.
Georgetown University data scientist Subha Madhavan, who was
not involved in the GDC, welcomed the project, given the
complexity and vast amounts of information involved.
"The irony of individualized treatment for one patient is
that we have to manage billions of bits of information from
thousands of others," Madhavan said in a statement.
"The selection of a precise cancer therapy based on a
patient's molecular profile requires computer-assisted analysis
of enormous molecular, clinical, patient history, and
pharmacological datasets that often come from very disparate and
heterogeneous data sources," she added.
Data in the GDC, representing thousands of cancer patients
and tumors, will be harmonized using standardized software
algorithms so that they are accessible and broadly useful to
researchers, NCI said.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by James Dalgleish)