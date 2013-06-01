By Deena Beasley
CHICAGO, June 1 A cancer drug sold by
GlaxoSmithKline was shown in a clinical trial to extend
survival by several months for ovarian cancer patents whose
disease had returned after initial surgery and chemotherapy.
The findings suggest that the oral drug, Votrient, could be
used as a "maintenance" therapy for many ovarian cancer
patients.
Votrient, designed to interfere with the growth of new blood
vessels that tumors need to survive, is approved in the United
States to treat people with kidney cancer or soft-tissue
sarcoma, a group of rare but aggressive cancers that usually
begin in the muscles, fat or other tissues.
A large-scale Phase 3 trial in women with advanced ovarian
cancer found that the drug, also known as pazopanib, extended
the time patients lived without their disease getting worse by
an average of 5.6 months, compared with a placebo treatment.
The study was presented on Saturday at the annual meeting of
the American Society of Clinical Oncology in Chicago.
An estimated 230,000 women worldwide are diagnosed with
ovarian cancer each year. Most are not diagnosed before the
cancer has spread, and up to 70 percent of them die within five
years.
Some patients can be cured with surgery and chemotherapy,
but doctors have no way to predict who they are.
"Our findings show that we finally have a drug that can
maintain control over ovarian cancer growth achieved through
initial treatments," lead study author Dr Andreas du Bois,
professor of gynecologic oncology at Kliniken Essen Mitte in
Essen, Germany, said in a statement. "If pazopanib is approved
for ovarian cancer, many patients will experience longer
disease-free and chemotherapy-free periods."
The study, which involved 940 patients who had prior surgery
and at least five rounds of chemo, found that the median time to
disease worsening in the pazopanib and placebo groups was 17.9
months and 12.3 months, respectively.
An interim analysis found no difference in overall survival
between the two groups.
Side effects seen in the trial included hypertension,
diarrhea, and nausea. Votrient was associated with the deaths of
two trial patients.
The Glaxo drug carries a boxed warning, the most serious
kind, about its potential link to liver damage, which can be
fatal. Researchers said none of the patients in the ovarian
cancer trial experienced liver failure, although some did have
elevated liver enzymes which were manageable.