June 13 Extra weight may not be good for your
health in general, but heavy men appear more likely to survive a
particular form of immune system cancer, according to a U.S.
study.
The study, published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology,
concerned an aggressive form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma called
diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL).
Non-Hodgkin lymphomas include a large group of cancers that
affect the lymphatic system, a part of the immune system, and
DLBCL is the most common form.
Some research has linked obesity to a greater risk of
developing DLBCL. In certain other cancers - like breast and
colon cancers - obese patients might also have a worse prognosis
than those who are thinner when they are diagnosed.
"We expected something similar when we started this
project," said Kenneth Carson of Washington University School of
Medicine in St. Louis, the lead researcher.
What they actually found came as a surprise.
Of more than 2,500 U.S. veterans with the cancer, men who
were obese at diagnosis had only about two-thirds the risk of
dying during the study period that normal-weight men had, after
considering other factors like age and overall health.
Out of 625 obese men, 294 - or 47 percent - died over the
next five years. That compared with 64 percent of 849 men who
were normal weight when diagnoses.
Men who were not obese, but overweight, also had a better
prognosis than their normal-weight counterparts, a 27 percent
lower death risk during the study period.
It's not clear exactly why heavy men with the lymphoma would
survive longer, and Carson stressed that the findings don't mean
that men should allow themselves to gain or hang on to excess
weight.
But finding out could lead to a better understanding of the
cancer, and better treatment for all, Carson said.
"In my mind, there are two main factors that might explain
why overweight and obese patients have improved survival:
differences in disease biology, or differences in patient
responses to chemotherapy."
It's possible that bigger patients are able to tolerate more
intense chemotherapy before having severe side effects. But,
Carson's team added, other research suggests that obese
chemotherapy patients may tend to get lower doses relative to
their body size.
