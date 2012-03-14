By Genevra Pittman
NEW YORK, March 14 (Reuters Health) - Women only need
to get a Pap test once every three years to check for cervical
cancer, and don't need to be screened until age 21 - even if
they're sexually active earlier, according to new guidelines
from a government-backed panel.
The statement from the United States Preventive Services
Task Force, released on Wednesday, aligns closely
with guidelines from three U.S. cancer groups that were also
announced on Wednesday.
Once they hit 30, women also have the option of getting
screened once every five years if they choose to do Pap tests
together with human papillomavirus (HPV) testing every time, the
committees agreed.
"The bottom line is, we strongly recommend screening," said
Dr. Virginia Moyer, chair of the USPSTF and a pediatrician at
Baylor College of Medicine and Texas Children's Hospital in
Dallas.
The recommendation to test every three or five years is
based on evidence that cervical cancer is relatively
slow-growing, she said, so it's very unlikely a woman would
develop advanced cancer in the few years after a negative
screening.
"The women who get and die of cervical cancer are the women
who aren't getting screened," Moyer told Reuters Health. "It's
not the woman who hasn't had a screen in a couple years that's
the problem."
Moyer's group attracted controversy late last year when it
recommended against annual prostate cancer screening in men,
after concluding that the possibility the tests could invite
unnecessary and potentially harmful follow-up procedures
outweighed their benefits.
The USPSTF's latest recommendations are based on a review of
evidence on screening's success at detecting pre-cancerous
lesions, as well as both physical and psychological side effects
of Pap and HPV tests. Its guidelines were published in the
Annals of Internal Medicine.
The task force found a benefit for Pap tests every three
years in women age 21 to 65, or every five years when Pap tests
and HPV tests are done together, starting at 30.
Screen more frequently, and the possibility of women getting
complications from any related procedures - such as an exam and
biopsy, called a colposcopy, following an abnormal Pap -
outweighs any benefit to the extra tests.
Women under 30 shouldn't be tested for HPV because the
sexually transmitted infection is common in young people and
often goes away on its own, without increasing the cancer risk.
Women who are older than 65 and were screened regularly in
the past are also probably in the clear, unless they're at
particularly high risk due to a history of precancerous lesions.
Until there's more long-term data on women who've been
vaccinated against HPV, they should continue getting normal
screening, according to the report.
CANCER GROUPS AGREE
The guidelines broadly agree with others released by the
American Cancer Society, the American Society for Colposcopy and
Cervical Pathology and the American Society for Clinical
Pathology. Those groups favor screening with both Pap and HPV
tests every five years once women hit 30, but say every three
years with Pap tests alone is also acceptable. Again, they
recommend screening from age 21 to 65 in most cases.
In their report, released in CA: A Cancer Journal for
Clinicians and other partner journals, the group's report
estimates that without screening, 31 to 33 out of every 1,000
U.S. women would be expected to get cervical cancer in their
lives. With Pap tests done every three years, that falls to five
to eight per 1,000.
The relative benefit is slimmer when the tests are done more
frequently, but the chance of having side effects from testing
is just as high each time.
"Screening too much and too sensitively finds primarily
benign infections that really would be better left unfound,"
said Philip Castle, head of the American Society for Clinical
Pathology Institute, who worked on those guidelines.
"Doing more than what's evidence-based actually has
potential harms for patients, and that shouldn't be minimized."
That includes the psychological harms of being told you have
an abnormal test, he said. After that, some cervical procedures
done as follow-up have been shown to increase women's chances of
having a premature baby later in life.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,
about 12,000 U.S. women get cervical cancer every year - most
caused by cancerous strains of HPV.
Castle said the focus needs to be on making sure that
everyone gets the basic level of screening, especially poor
women who live in isolated areas.
Moyer agreed that targeting those groups is going to make
the biggest difference in cutting rates of new cervical cancer
cases and deaths.
"We need to get the women who have not had a Pap smear in
the past five years in," she said. "The women who aren't getting
screened at all, that's the tragedy."
