April 4 Adding an ultrasound to annual
mammograms for women at higher-than-average breast cancer risk
helps catch more early-stage tumors but increases the chance
that healthy women will get follow-up biopsies unnecessarily,
according to a U.S. study.
For most women who fit into an "intermediate-risk" category,
including those with very dense breasts, or who have a family
member with breast cancer, the extra chance of false positives
and more testing is probably worth it, said lead author Wendie
Berg, from Magee-Womens Hospital in Pittsburgh.
That's because along with those women's higher chances of
getting cancer, mammograms may not work as well on women with
denser breasts, for example.
"The vast majority... of women who are well aware of these
risks would still gladly choose to have the ultrasound, knowing
that it increases the chance of finding cancer if it's present
and finding it early," Berg said of the study, which appeared in
the Journal of the American Medical Association.
Recommendations from cancer and radiology organizations call
for women who are at high risk of cancer, including those with
BRCA1 and BRCA2 gene mutations, to get magnetic resonance
imaging (MRI) in addition to annual mammography.
But guidelines haven't specified whether extra tests are
also the best option for those in the intermediate-risk
category, which may include up to 30 percent of women.
Berg said that adding annual MRIs for these women isn't such
a practical or cost-effective option, and many people feel
claustrophobic during the procedure or just don't like it. So
she and her colleagues wanted to see if ultrasounds, which are
less bothersome and less expensive, might be an alternative
addition to mammography.
Their study involved about 2,700 women seen at 21 different
sites. More than half of those women had a history of breast
cancer themselves - also classified as intermediate risk.
Every year for three years, women had both a mammogram and
an ultrasound to check for signs of cancer. Finally, the
researchers offered participants one MRI as a final check.
Over the study period, there were 111 new cases of breast
cancer, 59 of which were picked up during mammography. Another
32 tumors that weren't spotted on mammograms were found with
ultrasound, 30 of which were invasive cancers.
Out of 612 women who opted for an MRI, nine more cancers
that hadn't shown up on other screening tests were detected.
Eleven cancers were diagnosed at some point during the study
through means other than screening.
Despite catching the additional cancers, there were
downsides to the extra tests. One out of every 20 women had to
have a breast biopsy because of ultrasound results, though only
a small fraction of those ended up having cancer.
"We are always in a quandary because we don't know what to
do with these intermediate-risk patients," said Regina Hooley,
who studies breast cancer screening at the Yale School of
Medicine but wasn't involved with the study.
"MRI is costly and it's invasive. I think (ultrasound) is
actually a very, very good alternative for these patients and I
would probably recommend that they just get ultrasound."
But Susan Roth, a radiologist from the Hospital of the
University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, said the rate of
false positives with ultrasound was concerning.
"The more tests you add, we'll find more cancers, and
they're real. The question is, what are we willing to pay for
that, in terms of the downsides and the dollars?" she said.
For women at normal risk of breast cancer, the
government-backed U.S. Preventive Services Task Force says
evidence supports mammograms only, done every other year between
age 50 and 74.
(Reporting from New York by Genevra Pittman at Reuters Health;
editing by Elaine Lies and Bob Tourtellotte)