June 27 Lung cancer rates have been falling
across the United States over the past decade, but deaths from
the disease are steady or rising among middle-aged women in the
South and Midwest, according to a study based on more than one
million women.
The findings, published Monday in the Journal of Clinical
Oncology, point to a need for more aggressive political action
and strategies for reducing smoking by a new generation of men
and women in all U.S. states, researchers said.
"Yes, we are making progress in reducing death rates for
lung cancer, but there is really a new epidemic and we have to
pay attention to increasing death rates in women," said Ahmedin
Jemal, the study's lead author and a researcher at the American
Cancer Society in Atlanta, Georgia.
Lung cancer currently accounts for about one in four cancer
deaths in the U.S., making it the top cancer killer, according
to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
But lung cancer deaths among both men and women have been
steadily declining since the 1990s, a trend usually credited to
public health campaigns and state policies, like cigarette taxes
and smoking bans, designed to encourage people to quit smoking
and discourage young people from starting.
Previous research has shown that women born in 1950 and
afterwards are an exception to the recent decline.
Social trends during the 1960s and 1970s, when these women
would have taken up smoking in their teens and early adult
years, are usually blamed.
But Jemal's team, with colleagues at the National Cancer
Institute, looked at national mortality data to see whether
there were any regional patterns as well.
The study is based on data for more than one million U.S.
white women aged 35 to 84, who died of lung cancer between 1973
and 2007. The researchers compared 23 states, including 10 in
the south and six in the Midwest, and California and New York.
Between the 1970s and 2007, the risk of dying from lung
cancer was highest among women born in the 1930s. Rates then
dropped off among women born during the following decade.
When it came to baby boomers, post-World War II babies of
the late 1940s and 1950s, the numbers of young women dying of
lung cancer rose again but only in some states.
In Alabama, for example, deaths per 100,000 increased from
6.9 to 10.7 among women aged 40 to 44. In contrast, deaths fell
from 6.1 to 2.8 per 100,000 in the same age group in California.
Similar patterns emerged in other southern states and in the
Midwest, while California and New York showed steady declines.
Jemal said that weak anti-smoking political action could be
the reason more women are dying in the southern and midwestern
states, noting that California was a leader in aggressive
tobacco control policies - though he added that tying the
decreasing lung cancer death rate to that was still only
speculation at this point.
Some experts said the study was limited by a lack of
information on smoking rates and differences in lung cancer care
and treatment.
"I think we all know that smoking is the dominant cause of
lung cancer, and that rates of smoking have come down. But a
sizable section of the U.S. population still smokes and we have
to find a way to get the message out that smoking is hazardous,"
said Dr. William Blot, who has researched cancer rates across
the U.S. at the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center in Rockville,
Maryland, and who was not involved in the study.
