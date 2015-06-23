LONDON, June 23 The insecticide lindane causes cancer in humans and has been specifically linked to a form of the disease known as non-Hodgkin lymphoma, the World Health Organization's cancer research agency said on Tuesday.

The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) said that after a review of various agricultural chemicals, its specialist panel had decided to classify lindane as "carcinogenic to humans" and dichlorodiphenyltrichloroethane, or DDT, as "probably carcinogenic to humans".

"Epidemiological studies found positive associations between exposure to DDT and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, testicular cancer, and liver cancer," it said in a statement. (Reporting by Kate Kelland; Editing by Janet Lawrence)