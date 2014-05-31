May 31 Eli Lilly and Co's cancer drug
ramucirumab modestly extended survival in a large, late-stage
study of patients with advanced, nonsmall cell lung cancer who
had relapsed following initial treatment, according to data
presented on Saturday.
In the 1,253-patient trial, those who received ramucirumab
and the common chemotherapy drug docetaxel on average lived for
10.5 months compared with 9.1 months for those who got only the
chemotherapy.
While the difference amounts to only about six weeks, it was
deemed by researchers to be statistically significant and
clinically meaningful due to the extremely poor survival
prognosis for advanced lung cancer that comes back following
initial treatment.
"This is the first treatment in approximately a decade to
improve the outcome of patients" whose cancer has returned, Dr.
Maurice Perol, the study's lead investigator and head of
thoracic oncology at Cancer Research Center of Lyon in France,
said in a statement.
Perol presented the data at the American Society of Clinical
Oncology's annual meeting in Chicago.
Oncologists are looking for improved therapies known as
second-line treatments for non-small cell lung cancer because
virtually all patients eventually relapse.
Lung cancer is by far the leading cause of cancer death
among men and women, according to the American Cancer Society.
For 2014, it estimates there will be about 224,200 new cases of
lung cancer and more than 159,200 deaths from the disease.
Ramucirumab, which won U.S. approval in April to treat
advanced gastric cancer under the brand name Cyramza, is
considered by Wall Street to be one of Lilly's most important
new drugs. Investment bank Cowen and Co forecast annual sales
for the medicine will reach $1.2 billion by 2020.
The biotech drug developed by Lilly's ImClone unit works by
blocking the formation of blood vessels needed to feed tumor
growth.
In addition to the survival data, the Lilly drug led to
progression-free survival, the average time until the disease
began to worsen, of 4.5 months versus three months for the
control group. Tumor shrinkage was seen in 22.9 percent of the
ramucirumab-plus-chemotherapy patients, compared with 13.6
percent for the chemotherapy-only group.
The survival benefit was consistent whether the patients had
squamous or non-squamous forms of the disease, suggesting that
the drug could be suitable for all major subtypes of nonsmall
cell lung cancer, researchers said.
The drug's safety was consistent with medicines that work in
a similar fashion, with no increase in the rate of lung
bleeding, researchers said.
"Ramucirumab is an effective targeted agent when added to
chemotherapy, with low toxicity," Dr. Gregory Masters, a lung
cancer specialist, said in commenting on the research on behalf
of the American Society of Clinical Oncology.
"This will be a significant benefit to those patients whose
cancer progresses following initial chemotherapy," Masters, who
is with Christiana Care Health System in Newark, Delaware, said
in a statement.
