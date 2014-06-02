June 2 A highly anticipated new immunotherapy
from Merck & Co Inc proved effective in patients with
advanced melanoma as well as some with lung cancer or head and
neck cancer, according to early-stage studies presented on
Monday.
Merck filed in January for U.S. Food and Drug approval of
MK3475, now known as pembrolizumab, as a treatment for melanoma,
the deadliest form of skin cancer. But the drug's biggest sales
opportunity is expected to be in treating lung cancer, which
causes the most cancer deaths in the United States each year.
The drug is part of an emerging class of medications that
work by blocking a protein called PD-1, or Programmed Death
receptor, used by cancer cells to evade the body's immune
system.
Morningstar has estimated that Merck's peak annual sales of
pembrolizumab could reach $6 billion.
A Phase I study in 411 patients with melanoma that had
spread to other parts of the body found that 69 percent were
alive after a year of treatment. At 18 months, researchers
estimated that overall survival was 62 percent, with some
patients on the drug for more than two years. The findings were
presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology meeting
in Chicago.
Patients with metastatic melanoma often have high levels of
PD-L1 protein in their tumors. When PD-L1 attaches to its
receptor PD-1 on immune cells, tumors are able to hide from the
immune system; drugs that target either PD-L1 or PD-1 inhibit
this interaction.
More than half the patients in the melanoma trial had
previously been treated with ipilimumab, which is sold by
Bristol-Myers Squibb Co under the brand name Yervoy. It
is part of a class known as CTLA-4 blockers that work by
unleashing a different part of the immune system.
Overall, 34 percent of patients had tumor shrinkage after
treatment with Merck's drug, including 40 percent not treated
with ipilimumab and 28 percent whose cancer worsened despite
ipilimumab.
The most common immune-related adverse events included
thyroid problems. Four percent of patients stopped treatment due
to side effects.
"In general, this is probably the safest drug I have ever
used in metastatic melanoma patients," said Dr Antoni Ribas,
professor of hematology-oncology at the University of
California, Los Angeles and the study's lead investigator.
A separate arm of the trial - 45 previously untreated
patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer who tested
positive for PD-L1 - showed by one measurement that 47 percent
had tumor shrinkage. A different measurement showed that 26
percent of those patients responded to the drug.
Two different methods were used because standard measures
can underestimate the impact of drugs that work by targeting the
immune system, said Dr Alise Reicin, Merck vice president
oncology.
She estimated that around 70 percent of advanced non
small-cell lung cancer patients have tumors that express PD-L1.
Merck said the median duration of response had not been
reached in the lung cancer trial, with some patients continuing
on the drug for at least a year.
Results for a trial segment involving 217 patients with
advanced non-small cell lung cancer who had previously been
treated with other drugs were slated for presentation at the
ASCO meeting on Tuesday.
Dr Reicin declined to comment on when Merck would file for
regulatory approval of pembrolizumab as a treatment for lung
cancer. The company did say it plans to launch in September a
Phase III study comparing the drug to chemotherapy in
previously-untreated patients with PD-L1 positive, advanced
NSCLC.
Merck on Sunday presented data from a small number of
patients with advanced head and neck cancer who were treated
with pembrolizumab. Of the patients deemed to be high expressers
of PD-L1, 45 percent experienced tumor shrinkage, compared with
11 percent for the overall group.
The FDA is slated to decide by late October whether to
approve pembrolizumab for patients with advanced melanoma
previously treated with ipilimumab.
Merck is studying pembrolizumab across more than 30 types of
cancers, as a stand-alone treatment and in combination with
other drugs.
Drugs targeting either PD-1 or PD-L1 are also under
development at companies including Roche AG,
AstraZeneca Plc and Bristol-Myers.