May 17 A combination of the Merck & Co
immunotherapy Keytruda and a different type of drug that also
helps the immune system fight cancer from Incyte Corp
led to a high rate of durable responses in a small, ongoing
study of patients with advanced lung cancer, according to data
released on Wednesday.
Fourteen of 40, or 35 percent, of patients with advanced
non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who received Keytruda and
Incyte's epacadostat experienced tumor shrinkage of at least 30
percent.
That is nearly double the overall response rate of about
18-20 percent seen with Keytruda alone in other studies.
BMO Capital Markets analyst Ian Somaiya, in a research note
prior to release of the data, said a response rate of about
24-29 percent with a good safety profile would be viewed
favorably.
Patients in the trial had received prior treatments, such as
chemotherapy.
Twelve of the 14 patients who saw significant tumor
shrinkage continued to respond to the therapy, with the longest
so far at more than 500 days, indicating potential for
long-lasting responses.
Epacadostat belongs to a new class of experimental drugs
called IDO1 inhibitors which block an enzyme that protects
tumors from the immune system. Keytruda is one of five approved
drugs known as PD-1 or PD-L1 inhibitors that block a different
mechanism tumors use to evade detection.
The companies believe the two can work together without the
added toxicity observed with other combinations because PD-1
drugs are systemic, while IDO1 works specifically at the tumor
site.
Three percent of patients discontinued treatment due to side
effects, such as elevated liver enzymes, with one patient
dropping out with brain swelling.
The data was included in a brief summary of the study that
will be presented and likely updated next month at the American
Society of Clinical Oncology meeting in Chicago.
There will also be data on the combination in bladder,
kidney and head and neck cancers in addition to NSCLC. The
companies are planning much larger Phase 3 studies in all of
those cancers.
"We have an ambitious program and we believe (IDO1
inhibition) can be a very important piece for the next few years
in improving immunotherapy for cancer patients," Incyte Chief
Executive Herve Hoppenot said.
Lung cancer is by far the biggest oncology market with all
companies in the immunotherapy field jockeying for position in
that space.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Bill Rigby)