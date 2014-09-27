By Bill Berkrot
| Sept 27
Sept 27 Pfizer Inc's Xalkori, which
treats lung cancer patients with a specific gene mutation,
proved effective in shrinking tumors in those with an even rarer
form of the disease, according to data presented at a medical
meeting on Saturday.
In the study of 50 non-small cell lung cancer patients with
a rearrangement of the ROS1 gene, Xalkori treatment led to
significant tumor shrinkage in 36 of them, or 72 percent, and
halted tumor growth in an additional 9 patients, researchers
reported.
Xalkori, known chemically as crizotinib, was approved to
treat patients with a mutation of the ALK gene, along with a
companion diagnostic test to identify those with the mutation,
which accounts for about 4 percent of non-small cell lung
cancers (NSCLC). About 1 to 2 percent of NSCLC patients are
believed to be ROS1 positive - the result of a fusion of two
genes that are usually separate.
"This is the first definitive study to establish
crizotinib's activity in a large group of patients with
ROS1-positive lung cancer and confirms that ROS1 is a bona fide
therapeutic target in those patients," Dr. Alice Shaw, the
study's lead investigator from the Massachusetts General
Hospital Cancer Center in Boston, said in a statement.
The average duration of response to the oral drug taken
twice daily was 17 months, and half of the patients were still
receiving treatment with no evidence of tumor progression,
researchers said.
"The remissions induced by crizotinib in ROS1-positive
patients are quite prolonged, and (treatment) resistance appears
to emerge much later, on average, than what we have seen with
other targeted therapies for lung cancer and melanoma," Shaw
said.
The study was presented at the European Society for Medical
Oncology (ESMO) meeting in Madrid and published in the New
England Journal of Medicine.
Advances in diagnostic tools and the understanding of human
genetics have enabled doctors to identify patients with the ROS1
mutation.
"This is a great example of success in personalized
medicine," said Dr. John Iafrate, medical director of
Massachusetts General's Center for Integrated Diagnostics and
one of the study's leaders. He called the results "incredibly
important for ROS patients."
While ROS1-positive NSCLC patients are rare, Iafrate said,
"if you devote the diagnostic laboratory resources to find that
1 to 2 percent of patients, you will make a real difference."
Xalkori is not yet approved to treat ROS1-positive patients.
"Pfizer continues to support clinical research of Xalkori in
patients with ROS1 rearrangements to better understand the
compound's activity in this population," the company said in a
statement.
There are an estimated 1.5 million new cases of NSCLC
worldwide each year.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Dan Grebler)