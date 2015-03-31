By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, March 31 A hot new class of drugs
designed to help the body's own immune system fend off cancer by
blocking a protein called PD-1 is going to be big - but not
nearly as big as investors think, according to a new analysis.
Former top Nomura analyst Amit Roy, who now runs independent
research firm Foveal, thinks sales of drugs inhibiting
Programmed Death receptor (PD-1), or a related target PD-L1,
will sell much less than expected.
"We conclude that the global anti PD-1/PD-L1 market is worth
an un-risk-adjusted $10 billion a year, materially less than the
optimistic (in our view) $20-30 billion forecasts in the market
today," Roy said in a report on Tuesday.
PD-1 is used by tumours to evade disease-fighting cells and
the ability to block the protein provides a new weapon in the
fight against cancer, prompting multiple drug development
programmes at leading drugmakers.
But PD-1 inhibitors only work for certain groups of cancer
patients and several layers of selection are likely to be needed
for patients with cancers such as breast and colorectal.
Roy said this would limit their use and there could be
further downside to sales if PD-1 drugs were given for shorter
periods than anticipated.
The new drugs are currently prescribed until a patient's
cancer progresses. But there are a growing number of cases of
very long responses, suggesting that shorter therapy may be
sufficient.
Reducing the duration of therapy to eight to 16 weeks could
shrink the value of the PD-1 market to just $2.9 billion to $5.8
billion, Roy said.
Bristol-Myers Squibb's PD-1 drug Opdivo is viewed as
the most promising new medicine to reach the market in 2015,
according to a recent Thomson Reuters Cortellis analysis.
Merck also has an approved PD-1 drug, Keytruda, and
other PD-1/PD-L1 treatments are under development at range of
companies including Roche and AstraZeneca.
Rising sales forecasts for such medicines have been an
important driver of share prices in companies in the
immuno-oncology space in the last two years.
