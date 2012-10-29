Oct 29 Getting a moderate amount of plant
substances called flavonoids through food may be linked to a
lower stomach cancer risk in women - but not in men, according
to a European study.
The researchers, writing in the American Journal of Clinical
Nutrition, found that women with the highest intake of
flavonoids were half as likely to develop the disease as women
who had the smallest intake.
"A flavonoid-rich diet is based on plant-based foods (such
as) fruits, vegetables, whole grain cereals, nuts, legumes, and
their derived products (tea, chocolate, wine)," lead author Raul
Zamora-Ros told Reuters Health by email.
"This kind of diet combined with less consumption of red and
processed meat can be a good way to reduce the risk of
developing stomach cancer," added Zamora-Ros, a researcher at
the Catalan Institute of Oncology in Spain.
The findings don't prove that flavonoids alone can ward off
the disease, because other factors such as a healthier lifestyle
may play a role.
The researchers not that past research has hinted that
flavonoids may help protect against cancer, but few studies have
focused on stomach cancer - the fourth most common, and the
second most deadly, according to Zamora-Ros.
For the study, the researchers turned to ongoing research
following almost 500,000 men and women in 10 European countries.
All of the participants were between 35 and 70 years old, and
had been part of the study for about 11 years.
During that time, there were 683 cases of stomach cancer, of
which 288 occurred in women.
The researchers analyzed the participants' food diaries to
see how many flavonoids they are on average, then they checked
to see whether or not that amount was linked to the
participant's cancer risk.
Green tea contains a large amount of flavonoids, with more
than 12,511 milligrams (mg) per 100 grams (g) of leaves. Pinto
beans also contain a lot, with about 769 mg per 100 g of beans.
Women who got more than 580 mg of flavonoids per day had a
51-percent-lower risk of developing stomach cancer than women
who consumed no more than 200 mg a day.
"If you look at absolute numbers, this risk reduction
probably wouldn't be as significant as if we were talking about
colon cancer," said Richard peek, director of Gastroenterology,
Hepatology and Nutrition at Vanderbilt University Medical Center
in Nashville, who was not involved in the study.
Zamora-Ros said a person's exact risk depends on several
factors, including whether they smoke and drink, how much red
and processed meat they eat, and whether they are obese.
He added that the absence of a link between flavonoids and
stomach cancer in men was a surprise, and might be due to
differences in how much they smoke or drink, or to hormonal
differences.
Overall, he added, the study adds more evidence that
"healthy lifestyles reduce the risk of chronic diseases."
