* 15.7 months benefit compared with Herceptin and
chemotherapy
* Strong results add to case for widespread use of new drug
* Perjeta builds on Roche's strong position in breast cancer
By Ben Hirschler
MADRID, Sept 28 A new breast cancer drug from
Roche has shown "unprecedented" survival benefits in a
clinical trial, boosting prospects for its widespread use in
women with an aggressive form of the disease.
Patients with a type of breast cancer known as HER-2
positive, which makes up about a quarter of all breast cancers,
who were given Perjeta on top of older medicine Herceptin and
chemotherapy lived 15.7 months longer than those on Herceptin
and chemotherapy alone.
"The survival improvement of nearly 16 months ... is
unprecedented among studies of metastatic breast cancer," lead
researcher Sandra Swain from the Washington Hospital Center told
the European Society for Medical Oncology annual congress on
Sunday.
Perjeta, which was approved by regulators two years ago, was
tested in the Roche-backed study in more than 800 women with
metastatic disease, whose breast cancer had spread to other
parts of the body.
Researchers had previously reported the Perjeta drug regimen
significantly extended progression-free survival, or the period
of time patients live without their disease worsening, but the
final overall survival data has taken longer to collect.
The median overall survival time was 56.5 months for those
given Perjeta against 40.8 months for patients taking only the
older drugs.
REMARKABLE RESULTS
Javier Cortes, another researcher on the study from the Vall
D'Hebron Institute of Oncology in Barcelona, said the results
were "remarkable" and suggested using Perjeta should be the
standard of care for HER-2 positive breast cancer patients.
A favourable reaction from oncologist will underpin
expectations of strong sales for Perjeta, which analysts
currently expect to sell $3.1 billion a year by 2018, according
to consensus forecasts compiled by Thomson Reuters Cortellis.
But it poses a challenge for healthcare providers, since
Perjeta is a costly drug and the multiple-drug regimen promises
to strain budgets.
For Roche, Perjeta is an important new product that should
help defend its position in breast cancer, following the success
of Herceptin, which was first approved in 1998.
The company said the latest data would be submitted to
regulatory authorities around the world for inclusion in the
prescribing information for Perjeta.
Both Herceptin and Perjeta are antibodies designed to block
the function of HER2, a protein produced by a cancer-linked
gene. Pertuzumab binds to a different part of the same protein,
which makes combining the two drugs extra effective.
The safety profile of Perjeta in the long-term analysis
presented in Madrid did not reveal any new problems and was
consistent with previous evidence, including Perjeta's long-term
cardiac safety.
The Swiss drugmaker also has another related drug called
Kadcyla, which is also being tested in combination with Perjeta.
Some analysts believe Kadcyla's prospects could be curbed if
results from that combination are not better than the impressive
findings reported this weekend.
(Editing by David Holmes)