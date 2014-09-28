* 15.7 months benefit compared with Herceptin and
chemotherapy
* Strong results add to case for widespread use of new drug
* Perjeta builds on Roche's strong position in breast cancer
(Adds further reaction, details)
By Ben Hirschler
MADRID, Sept 28 A new breast cancer drug from
Roche has shown "unprecedented" benefits in extending
lives in a clinical trial and experts urged its widespread use
for women with an aggressive form of the disease.
Patients with a type of breast cancer known as HER2
positive, which makes up about a quarter of all breast cancers,
who were given Perjeta on top of older medicine Herceptin and
chemotherapy lived 15.7 months longer than those on Herceptin
and chemotherapy alone.
That is the longest extension to survival ever seen for a
drug studied in metastatic breast cancer and also an unusually
good result for any type of metastatic cancer, where disease has
spread to other parts of the body.
The result is a vindication of combining medicines that
fight tumour cells in a variety of ways.
Both Herceptin and Perjeta are antibodies designed to block
the function of HER2, a protein produced by a cancer-linked
gene. Perjeta, also known as pertuzumab, binds to a different
part of the same protein, which makes combining the two drugs
extra effective.
"The results, I think, are phenomenal," lead researcher
Sandra Swain from the Washington Hospital Center told the
European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) annual congress in
Madrid on Sunday.
"The survival improvement of nearly 16 months ... is
unprecedented among studies of metastatic breast cancer."
Perjeta, which was approved by regulators two years ago, was
tested in the Roche-backed study involving more than 800 women.
Researchers had previously reported the Perjeta drug regimen
significantly extended progression-free survival, or the period
of time patients live without their disease worsening, but the
final overall survival data has taken longer to collect.
The median overall survival time was 56.5 months for those
given Perjeta against the already impressive 40.8 months for
patients taking only the older drugs.
Looking at the study results a different way, the risk of
dying was reduced by 32 percent for women who received the
Perjeta regimen compared to those who got Herceptin and
chemotherapy.
While both Perjeta and Herceptin have side effects,
including rash, diarrhoea and a potentially adverse impact on
heart function, using the two drugs together did not make these
issues any worse.
"I think these data are really compelling," said Eric Van
Cutsem of the University of Leuven, who was not involved in the
research. "When you see in breast cancer such a big change in
survival with not a lot of cardio-toxicities then that is really
practice-changing."
REMARKABLE RESULTS
Swain and Javier Cortes, another researcher on the study
from the Vall D'Hebron Institute of Oncology in Barcelona, said
the results suggested using Perjeta should now be the standard
of care for HER2 positive breast cancer patients.
A favourable reaction from oncologists will underpin
expectations of strong sales for Perjeta, which analysts
currently expect to sell $3.1 billion a year by 2018, according
to consensus forecasts compiled by Thomson Reuters Cortellis.
But it poses a challenge for healthcare providers, since
Perjeta and Herceptin are costly injectable drugs and the
multiple-drug regimen promises to strain budgets.
In the United States, the monthly price of Perjeta is
approximately $5,900, while Herceptin costs around $5,300, a
Roche spokeswoman said. Prices in Europe are lower.
For Roche, Perjeta is an important new product that should
help defend its position in breast cancer, following the success
of Herceptin, which was first approved in 1998.
The company said the latest data would be submitted to
regulatory authorities around the world for inclusion in the
prescribing information for Perjeta.
The Swiss drugmaker also has another related drug called
Kadcyla, which is also being tested in combination with Perjeta.
Some analysts believe Kadcyla's prospects could be curbed if
results from that combination are not better than the impressive
findings reported this weekend.
(Editing by David Holmes and Michael Urquhart)