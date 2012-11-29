Nov 29 More than one in five women with
early-stage breast cancer said they were given too much
responsibility for treatment-related decisions - and those
patients were more likely to end up regretting the choices they
made, according to a U.S. study.
The findings, which appeared in the Journal of General
Internal Medicine, don't mean that women should not be fully
informed about their treatment options, researchers said, but
rather that doctors may need to find new strategies to
communicate with patients, especially the less educated.
"Some women may feel overwhelmed or burdened by treatment
choices, particularly if they are not also given the tools to
understand and weigh the benefits and harms of these choices,"
wrote research leader Jennifer Livaudais and colleagues.
Her team from the Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York
surveyed 368 women who had just had surgery for early-stage
breast cancer at one of eight New York City hospitals, and again
six months later.
The majority said they typically had trouble understanding
medical information and less than one-third knew the possible
benefits of surgery, radiation and chemotherapy, Livaudais and
her colleagues found.
Lack of both "health literacy" and knowledge about treatment
benefits was common among the 21 percent of women who said they
had too much responsibility for decision-making - as well as
among the seven percent who felt they didn't have enough
responsibility.
Women who were poor, non-white or didn't finish high school
were also more likely to feel that they had either too much or
too little say in their treatment.
Close to two-thirds of women on both ends of the spectrum
had some regret about their original treatment decisions six
months down the line. That compared to one-third of women who
originally said they had a "reasonable amount" of
decision-making responsibility.
Steven Katz, who has studied cancer-related decision-making
at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, said that compared
to past years, doctors now have better ways to tailor treatment
to individual patients. But that also means treatment options
are based on more convoluted information.
"The treatments are linked in complicated ways, and the
information that doctors draw on to make recommendations has
increasingly become more and more complex" said Katz, who wasn't
involved in the new study.
He said that for patients trying to make the best treatment
choices, the smartest thing they can do is have a team of
doctors - an experienced surgeon, a medical oncologist, a
radiation oncologist and a plastic surgeon - all working on
their case and sharing ideas.
"The purpose (of the study) was not to say women shouldn't
be provided with these treatment options, but that the
information really needs to be tailored better," said Livaudais,
who is now at the University of California, San Francisco.
She recommended that doctors ask each patient how much
responsibility she feels comfortable taking.
"Some patients prefer... for the information to be presented
in simpler terms, or for the physician to recommend something to
them," she added.
SOURCE: bit.ly/11d6IIW
(Reporting from New York by Genevra Pittman at Reuters Health;
editing by Elaine Lies)