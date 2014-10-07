* NICE says modest benefit of Sativex does not justify use
* GW says "terrible shame" drug unavailable in home country
* Sativex already approved in more than 20 countries
By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, Oct 8 A pioneering cannabis drug
developed by British firm GW Pharmaceuticals for
treating spasticity in multiple sclerosis has been rejected as
not cost-effective in the company's home market.
The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence
(NICE), which determines if medicines are worth using on
England's state health service, said on Wednesday the modest
benefits and high cost of Sativex did not justify its use.
Sativex, which is sprayed under the tongue, has been
developed from cannabis plants grown at a secret location in the
English countryside. It is sold as a prescription drug in
Britain by GW's partner, German group Bayer.
It won a UK regulatory licence five years ago but, as with
other drugs, the key determinant in how widely it will be used
in the country is the view of NICE on whether it offers good
value for money for the state health system.
In the event, a major review by the agency on improving care
for multiple sclerosis (MS) patients in a variety of ways
concluded that the drug was not worth using.
"There are better ways to improve care for people with MS,"
said Paul Cooper, a consultant neurologist at the Greater
Manchester Neuroscience Centre, who chaired the guideline group.
NICE also rejected another non-cannabis drug, Fampyra, which
was developed by Acorda Therapeutics and is sold
outside the United States by Biogen Idec.
With a typical patient taking four sprays of Sativex a day,
GW estimates the real-life daily cost of treatment with Sativex
is 5.56 pounds ($8.95). For some patients the cost could be
higher, since the maximum daily limit is 12 sprays.
"We think it is a terrible shame that, because of
cost-cutting presented as science, MS patients in England are
being denied a treatment which works in many cases," a GW
spokesman said. "It is sad that it should be put out of the
reach of many patients in the very country where it was
developed."
Sativex is approved in more than 20 countries.
Interest in cannabis as a therapeutic treatment has been
spurred recently by the legalisation of recreational marijuana
shops in Colorado and Canada's move to create a federally
regulated medical marijuana industry.
GW, however, distances itself from these developments by
emphasising its ability to extract key ingredients in cannabis
for medicinal use, in the same way that pain-killing opioids
have been developed from opium.
Shares in the company hit a record high earlier this year on
growing hopes for another of its cannabis-based medicines, known
as Epidiolex, that has produced promising results in children
with hard-to-treat epilepsy.
(1 US dollar = 0.6213 British pound)
