* Milder viruses protect African cows from East Coast Fever
* Researchers say finding may be useful in fighting malaria
* Mosquito-borne malaria kills some 600,000 people a year
LONDON, March 20 Herds of African cattle may
hold the secret to new ways of fighting parasitic diseases like
malaria, which kills some 600,000 people a year, scientists said
on Friday.
The researchers from the University of Edinburgh found that
cows are protected from a parasite that causes a deadly disease
called East Coast Fever if they have previously been infected
with a closely-related but milder species of the parasite.
This discovery, they said, suggests that "fighting fire with
fire" is a strategy that might work against a range of parasitic
diseases, including severe malarial infection in people.
"Our results suggest seeking a simple vaccine that could
protect cows from East Coast fever by inoculating them with a
related but far less harmful parasite," said Mark Woolhouse, who
led the study with a team from several other universities and
the International Livestock Research Institute.
"A similar process might be at work in malaria, where
infection with the less harmful Plasmodium vivax parasite may
protect people from the Plasmodium falciparum parasite."
Like the cattle disease East Coast fever, malaria is caused
by a single-celled parasite, Plasmodium, although more than one
species of Plasmodium can cause the disease.
The deadliest species is Plasmodium falciparum, the most
common in Africa and the cause of the vast majority of the
world's 600,000 malaria deaths a year. Plasmodium vivax is more
common in Asia and more widespread but causes a less serious
illness.
For their study, Woolhouse's team tracked the health of 500
Kenyan calves from birth to one year old, building up data on
the cattle's survival, growth, health and infections with
viruses, bacteria, worms and tick-borne parasites.
They found that deaths caused by East Coast Fever, the
biggest killer of East African cattle, dropped 89 per cent among
calves which were also infected with other species of parasite
that do not cause disease.
Something similar may occur when people are infected with
the more deadly parasite P. falciparum at the same time as the
less aggressive P. vivax, making them more likely to survive the
disease.
"A better understanding of how this milder parasite may
protect against the more lethal form of the disease could
generate new approaches to reducing severe illness and deaths
from malaria," Woolhouse said.
