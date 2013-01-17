Jan 17 Having step-by-step checklists on hand
may help doctors and nurses better manage emergencies in the
operating room, according to a U.S. study.
Those lists can save time and brainpower in situations such
as when a person's heart stops beating on the operating table or
a patient begins bleeding uncontrollably, researchers wrote in
the New England Journal of Medicine.
"The standard practice across the country has just been, you
work from memory and reason your way through a crisis," said
Atul Gawande, from Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, who
worked on the study.
"People have called (checklists) 'dumbing down' medicine,
but what we showed is that even in this incredibly stressful,
high-complexity situation, the teams that worked from a kind of
pre-planned set of steps had three quarters lower likelihood of
missing critical lifesaving steps," he told Reuters Health.
For example, in a case where a patient's heart slowed way
down, "you weren't racking your brain to remember what the
setting was supposed to be on that external pacemaker," Gawande
said. "Instead you were focusing on,'What else am I not thinking
about here?'"
For the study, he and his colleagues arranged 17 operating
room teams to go through 108 simulated surgical crises, with or
without the checklists. They found that with the lists, the
proportion of essential steps missed during emergencies dropped
from 23 percent to six percent.
Every team did better when it had the crisis checklists on
hand, and Gawande said his own hospital and a few others have
started making such emergency checklists standard procedure in
the operating room.
Past research by his team showed that using pre-surgery
checklists also helped prevent problems in the first place.
"Previous checklists made sure things went well for cases we
do every day," said Douglas Paull, a surgeon at the Veterans
Health Administration's National Center for Patient Safety in
Ann Arbor, Michigan, in an email to Reuters Health.
"Now (there are) checklists for crisis to make sure critical
actions occur in timely fashion."
Checklists have come into greater use in recent years, with
programs showing that their use can reduce errors and
infections, but the researchers said some doctors and hospitals
may still be hesitant to start using them.
"There is a huge issue of, 'Good people would remember this,
they don't need a checklist," said Paul Preston, an
anesthesiologist from Kaiser Permanente San Francisco who is
leading efforts to get checklists into Kaiser Permanente
operating rooms.
The study authors noted that their research was done in
simulated situations, so they can't be sure that would happen in
a real emergency. Still, almost all doctors and nurses involved
in the simulations said they would want a checklist if one of
those crises took place during an operation.
"The biggest difference in the survival from surgery between
hospitals is in whether they're able to rescue people from
complications," Gawande said.
SOURCE: bit.ly/13EAAZx
(Reporting from New York by Genevra Pittman at Reuters Health;
editing by Elaine Lies)