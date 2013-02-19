* Childhood cancers, male sperm count cited
* Action said needed to avert global threat
* Product labels may not identify components
By Robert Evans
GENEVA, Feb 19 Man-made chemicals in everyday
products are likely to be at least the partial cause of a global
surge in birth deformities, hormonal cancers and psychiatric
diseases, a U.N.-sponsored research team reported on Tuesday.
These substances, dubbed EDCs, could also be linked to a
decline in the human male sperm count and female fertility, to
an increase in once-rare childhood cancers and to the
disappearance of some animal species, they said.
"It is clear that some of these chemical pollutants can
affect the endocrinal (hormonal) system and ....may also
interfere with the development processes of humans and wildlife
species," the report declared.
The international group, academic experts working under the
umbrella of the United Nations environmental and health agencies
UNEP and WHO, issued their findings in a paper updating a 2002
study on the potential dangers of synthetic chemicals.
Declaring "a global threat that needs to be resolved," the
team said humans and animals across the planet were probably
exposed to hundreds of these often little-studied or understood
compounds at any one time.
"We live in a world in which man-made chemicals have become
part of everyday life," said their 28-page report, "State of the
Science of Endocrine Disrupting Chemicals, 2012," issued as a
policy guide for governments.
EDCs include phthalates long used in making plastics soft
and flexible. Products made from them include toys, children's
dummies, perfumes and pharmaceuticals, as well as cosmetics like
deodorants that are absorbed into the body.
Another is Bisphenol A, or BPA, which is used to harden
plastics and is found in food and beverage containers, including
some babies' bottles and the coating of food cans.
A few countries - including the United States, Canada and
some European Union members - have already banned the use of
some of them in certain products, especially those destined for
the use of children.
But, the report said, "many hundreds of thousands" are in
use around the world and only a small fraction had been assessed
for their potential to spark disease by upsetting the
endocrinal, or hormonal, systems of humans and animals.
Experts believe that in general, such chemicals can be
absorbed into drinks and food from the containers they come in.
COMPONENTS NOT IDENTIFIED
The team, created by a 17-year-old chemical management body
called the IOMC working with a range of U.N. agencies, said a
key problem was that manufacturers of consumer products did not
identify many of their chemical components.
Consequently, the researchers said, they had only been able
to look at "the tip of the iceberg". Disease risk from the use
of EDCs - or what could be even more dangerous a combination of
them - "may be significantly underestimated."
Using studies of the effect of the chemicals on humans and
animals, the team added, a link to EDCs could be suspected in
breast and prostate cancer, diabetes, infertility, asthma,
obesity, strokes, and Alzheimer and Parkinson's diseases.
Babies exposed to EDCs in the womb or in puberty, these
studies suggested, were especially vulnerable to developing
these diseases in later life as well as behavioral and learning
problems like dyslexia as children.
In many countries, these disorders affected 5-10 percent of
babies born, while autism was now recorded at a rate of one
percent. Childhood leukemia and brain cancer is also on the
rise, according to the report.
"All of these complex non-communicable diseases have both a
genetic and an environmental component," it said.
"Since the increases in incidence and prevalence cannot be
due solely to genetics, it is important to focus on
understanding the contribution of the environment to these
chronic disease trends in humans."
The researchers said their report had been based largely on
studies in the developed world. But the size of the problem in
developing countries had yet to be adequately assessed due to a
lack of data from Africa, Asia and Latin America.
(Reported by Robert Evans; Editing by Mark Heinrich)