April 3 Roughly half of preschoolers don't spend
time playing outside with a parent each day, despite the fact
that outdoor play has been tied to a host of benefits for young
children, including avoiding childhood obesity, a recent U.S.
survey found.
In interviews with parents of close to 9,000 children, fewer
than half of mothers and only a quarter of fathers reported
taking their child for a walk or playing with them in the yard
or park at least once a day.
"Especially for parents who work outside the home ... it's
not so easy to have outdoor playtime with your children every
day," said Pooja Tandon, a pediatrician at the University of
Washington in Seattle, who worked on the new study.
Guidelines from the National Association for Sport and
Physical Education suggest that children get at least an hour of
physical activity a day for long-term health benefits, such as
helping to ward off childhood obesity. Preschoolers should also
get a few hours of unstructured playtime each day.
But while some parents may assume their children are getting
outdoor time in childcare or preschool, that may not always be
the case, Tandon said.
She and her colleagues used data from a
nationally-representative study of U.S. children born in 2001.
Along with other information collected when the children
were infants, researchers, whose findings were published in the
Archives of Pediatric & Adolescent Medicine, asked parents of
preschool-aged youngsters how often they'd taken their child
outside to play in the last month.
Forty-four percent of mothers and 24 percent of fathers said
they had parent-child outdoor playtime each day. According to
the interviews, half of the children got to play outside at
least once daily with either one of their parents.
Neighborhood safety didn't seem to be an important deterrent
to going outside with more than nine in ten parents saying they
felt their neighborhood was safe.
Girls and non-white children were less likely to go outside
with a parent, as were children whose mothers spent more time
working outside the home.
Tandon and her colleagues did find that children with a few
regular playmates were more likely to get daily time outside,
perhaps because parents take turns taking a few children to the
park at a time - a good strategy for time-pressed parents.
Tami Benham Deal, who studies children's physical activity
at the University of Wyoming in Laramie, said it's also
important to consider what type of exercise children are getting
when they go outside.
"They might be sitting in a sandbox - they could be spending
20 to 30 minutes building sand castles and tunnels and the
activity could be very low in intensity," Benham Deal, who
wasn't involved in the new research, told Reuters Health.
"Parents encouraging their children to be physically active
and parent recognizing the importance of and valuing physical
activity are really key factors that influence kids' physical
activity," she added. "That's true across the age spectrum."
SOURCE: bit.ly/pD1ZHL
(Reporting from New York by Genevra Pittman at Reuters Health;
editing by Elaine Lies and Bob Tourtellotte)