KAMPALA, May 5 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Inside the
second busiest hospital in Uganda, a Somali refugee gingerly
paces up and down the maternity ward to ease her labour pains,
passing a Congolese woman resting in bed after a Caesarean
section.
"I am happy because they welcomed me here. They help
everyone, even if you are a refugee," said Esther Kabumo from
Democratic Republic of Congo. "If you don't have money, it's not
a problem."
On a continent known for poor healthcare and high infant
mortality rates, the Ugandan capital is an exception.
Child deaths in Kampala fell faster than in any other
African city between 2006 and 2011 - despite a large influx of
refugees from war-torn neighbouring states, Save the Children
said in a report on Tuesday.
In the five years to 2011, child mortality in the East
African country fell to 65 deaths per 1,000 live births from 94
deaths per 1,000 live births.
Uganda has cut child mortality by 4.3 percent a year between
1990 and 2013, just below the 4.4 percent annual reduction
needed to achieve a Millennium Development Goal on lowering the
number of deaths of under-fives.
Its neighbours Rwanda and Tanzania are among 12 African
nations on track to meet the goal, according to the U.N.
children's agency, UNICEF.
"Kampala is actually a success story," said Carolyn Miles,
chief executive of Save the Children USA, which focuses on urban
health in its 2015 State of the World's Mothers report.
FREE HEALTHCARE
Kisenyi health centre in Kampala, which delivers 600 babies
a month, symbolises the shift in Uganda which has seen the
country invest more money in the healthcare system to make it
accessible for the poorest, Save the Children said.
Educating women about the importance of seeking medical care
while pregnant, in labour and for newborns, has also helped save
the lives of mothers and infants, the charity said.
Healthcare has been free in Uganda since 2001. Notices stuck
on Kisenyi's walls give patients several numbers to call if
staff ask them to pay for services.
"It can be very dangerous for a mother when there is no
money and you have to pay bills," said Tracy Neema Twinomugisa,
27, whose three-day-old son was diagnosed with jaundice and
taken to the neonatal unit.
She watched her baby sleep with a mask to protect his eyes
from the incubator's ultraviolet light. "If there is no money,
you can die."
Government outreach efforts that encourage people to seek
health services via churches, mosques, the radio and
door-to-door visits by health workers, have also underpinned
Uganda's success.
There has been a surge in women delivering in health
facilities, which is crucial for mother and child survival, up
from 41 to 57 percent between 2006 and 2011.
"A lot of it is about access and about people feeling that
they are welcome to take part in those services," said Miles.
In a busy bus park in downtown Kampala, health workers used
a megaphone to urge people to come for free HIV testing.
"Many people don't have time to seek health services so we
are trying to pull the services nearer to the people," said
Doreen Bakeiha, a counsellor demonstrating how to use a condom
amid raucous laughter.
Women who queued to have their fingers pricked so their
blood could be tested were encouraged to visit a nearby clinic
for family planning, antenatal and immunisation services.
URBAN POOR
Save the Children said under five mortality among Uganda's
urban poor fell by 29 percent between 1995 and 2006, compared to
a two percent drop among rich urban children.
As a result, Uganda's poorest urban children are now only
twice as likely to die as the richest ones, compared to three
times as likely in 1995.
But elsewhere the gap between the urban rich and poor is a
cause for concern.
Today, 54 percent of the world lives in urban areas, and
this is predicted to reach 66 percent by 2050.
While statistics generally show that people living in cities
are healthier than those in rural areas, the data masks huge
gaps between the rich and the poor.
"In 60 percent of the developing countries that we surveyed,
city children living in poverty are actually more likely to die
than those in rural areas," said Miles.
The poorest under-fives living in urban areas are twice as
likely to die as the richest, Save the Children's research in 50
cities found. In Cambodia and Rwanda, this gap is almost
fivefold.
Malnourished young children living in dirty, overcrowded
slums often fall prey to diarrhoea, pneumonia and malaria, which
can be fatal without the right treatment.
While under five mortality has almost halved globally since
1990, from 90 deaths per 1,000 live births to 46 deaths per
1,000 live births, the focus must now shift explicitly to the
urban poor, Miles said.
"If we are going to end child preventable deaths, we have to
look for the most deprived," she said.
(Reporting by Katy Migiro; Editing by Katie Nguyen)