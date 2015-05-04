KAMPALA, May 5 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Washington has
the highest infant mortality rate of all the world's richest
capitals, according to a survey highlighting the failure of the
world's wealthiest country to prevent high rates of child deaths
among its poorest citizens.
Save the Children said in a study on Tuesday that 6.6 babies
die per 1,000 live births in Washington, making the U.S. capital
the most dangerous city in the developed world to be born.
In contrast, only 1.6 babies die per 1,000 live births in
the Czech capital Prague, which topped the charity's index
measuring child survival in the world's wealthiest capitals.
Prague was followed by Stockholm, Oslo, Tokyo and Lisbon.
The headline figure for Washington masked huge disparities
between rich and poor.
Babies born in Ward Eight, just 6 km (4 miles) from the
White House, were 10 times more likely to die before their first
birthday than babies born in the city's most affluent Ward
Three, the study showed.
"It's survival of the richest," said Carolyn Miles, chief
executive of Save the Children USA, in a statement.
Unemployment, poverty and murder rates in Ward Eight, where
93 percent of the population of 71,000 are black, are among the
nation's highest.
"The underlying health of mothers... in these poor
communities is not good," Miles told the Thomson Reuters
Foundation in an interview.
"High rates of diabetes and high rates of obesity contribute
to these women having more pre-term babies."
Typically, at risk babies are born to single mothers who
live in subsidised housing, Ward said. They often do not know
about the risks of childbirth and do not get sufficient
pre-natal care.
"Community outreach and community engagement with pregnant
moms is really something that has worked in other places - and
we need more of that in Washington DC," she said.
SOMALIA WORST COUNTRY FOR MOTHERS
The United States as a whole performed poorly in Save the
Children's annual flagship State of the World's Mothers report,
slipping two places to number 33 out of 179 countries surveyed.
Norway came first, from second place in 2014, scoring highly
on all five indicators: maternal and child health, children's
access to education and women's political and economic status.
The worst country to be a mother was Somalia, for the second
year running. Almost 15 percent of Somali children do not live
to see their fifth birthday, the charity said.
The United States had the highest maternal death rates in
the developed world. American women face a 1 in 1,800 risk of
maternal death compared to less than 1 in 19,000 in Poland.
"An American woman is more than 10 times as likely to die in
pregnancy or childbirth as a Polish woman," Save the Children
said in a statement.
The United States has the highest healthcare costs in the
world, according to a 2014 study by The Commonwealth Fund, a New
York-based research foundation.
Some 37 percent of Americans skipped a recommended test,
treatment or medication in the last year because of its cost,
compared to four percent in Britain, it found.
People rely on health insurance to recover money spent on
healthcare. But 12 percent of Americans do not have health
insurance, according to an April poll by Gallup.
However there has been some progress since the Affordable
Care Act was passed in 2010 to insure more Americans and slow
the growth in healthcare spending by giving tax subsidies to
help poorer Americans buy private health insurance.
In the five years since the law was passed, the number of
uninsured Americans has fallen by more than 11 million to 37
million from 48.6 million, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control
and Prevention says.
(Reporting by Katy Migiro; Editing by Katie Nguyen)