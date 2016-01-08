A displaced South Sudanese child receives an oral cholera vaccine in a camp for internally displaced people in the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) compound in Tomping, Juba February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu/Files

GENEVA A third producer of oral cholera vaccine has been approved that is expected to provide 3 million doses in 2016, the World Health Organization said on Friday, doubling the world's stockpile against a disease that can kill within hours.

EuBiologics, a South Korea-based producer, joins Shantha Biotechnics of Sanofi Pasteur as a pre-qualified supplier, WHO expert Stephen Martin told a news briefing. The third producer, which currently does not have doses in the stockpile, is Sweden's Crucell, he said.

"It has future potential in the next 3-4 years for a much greater increase in vaccine production," he said. A vaccine campaign will begin in Haiti this month, targeting some 240,000 people, he added.

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; editing by John Stonestreet)