Oct 17 The cholesterol levels of U.S. adults
have been dropping since the late 1980s - and not just because
of the increased popularity of lipid-lowering drugs, according
to a U.S. study.
Researchers from the Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention said that cholesterol, which is closely tied to heart
disease risk, may be looking better because of improvements in
diet, including the substitution of vegetable oils for
less-healthy trans fats.
They found, in a report published in the Journal of the
American Medical Association, that average total cholesterol
dropped from 206 milligrams per deciliter in 1988-1994 to 196 in
2007-2010, with a similar decrease in "bad" LDL cholesterol.
"It's important and significant, the reduction that we see
here, but it's not unbelievable," said Goodarz Danaei, from the
Harvard School of Public Health, who was not involved in the
study.
Researchers consulted nationally representative health
surveys that took blood samples from adults and interviewed them
on their medication use. Each survey included between 9,000 and
17,000 people.
Along with a drop in total cholesterol, Margaret Carroll and
her colleagues saw average LDL levels decline from 129 to 116
between the survey periods. HDL, or "good" cholesterol, rose
slightly from 50.7 to 52.5, on average.
Guidelines recommend keeping total cholesterol under 200 and
LDL below 100, although 100 to 129 is still considered "near
optimal."
As expected, the use of statins and other
cholesterol-lowering medications increased among survey
participants, from just over 3 percent to above 15 percent
during the study period.
However, average cholesterol levels also fell among people
who weren't on the medication, the researchers said. The most
recent research suggests about one-quarter of adults age 45 and
older in the U.S. are on a statin.
Danaei said the findings support past research also showing
average cholesterol is decreasing in the United States, with a
corresponding drop in heart disease.
But the question is whether cholesterol levels will continue
to fall, giving rising obesity rates.
Carroll told Reuters Health that based on their study,
researchers "can only speculate" about the drop.
One theory is that Americans are eating fewer trans fats as
manufacturers cut it out of baked goods, fried food and
butter-like spreads.
"(The decrease) was probably due to the reductions in
smoking (and) the reductions in trans fat in our diet,
particularly in processed food, that have occurred over the same
time period," said Donna Arnett, president of the American Heart
Association, who wasn't involved in the study.
Carroll said that besides avoiding trans fats and taking any
prescribed medications, people can reduce their cholesterol by
limiting saturated fat intake, exercising more and losing extra
weight.
(Reporting from New York by Genevra Pittman; editing by Elaine
Lies)