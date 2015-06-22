* Climate change threatens 50 years of health gains
* Global warming brings risks of disease and disability
* Healthier cities, greener transport can ward off disease
* Tackling it could be great global health opportunity
By Kate Kelland
LONDON, June 23 The threat to human health from
climate change is so great that it could undermine the last 50
years of gains in development and global health, experts warned
on Tuesday.
Extreme weather events such as floods and heat waves bring
rising risks of infectious diseases, poor nutrition and stress,
the specialists said, while polluted cities where people work
long hours and have no time or space to walk, cycle or relax are
bad for the heart as well as respiratory and mental health.
Almost 200 countries have set a 2 degrees C global average
temperature rise above pre-industrial times as a ceiling to
limit climate change, but scientists say the current trajectory
could lead to around a 4 degrees C rise in average temperatures,
risking droughts, floods, storms and rising sea levels.
"That has very serious and potentially catastrophic effects
for human health and human survival," said Anthony Costello,
director of University College London's (UCL) Institute for
Global Health, who co-led the report.
"We see climate change as a major health issue, and that's
often neglected in policy debates," he told reporters at a
briefing in London.
The report, commissioned and published by The Lancet medical
journal, was compiled by a panel of specialists including
European and Chinese climate scientists and geographers, social,
environmental and energy scientists, biodiversity experts and
health professionals.
It said that because responses to mitigate climate change
have direct and indirect health benefits - from reducing air
pollution to improving diet - a concerted effort would also
provide a great opportunity to improve global health.
The report said direct health impacts of climate change come
from more frequent and intense extreme weather events, while
indirect impacts come from changes in infectious disease
patterns, air pollution, food insecurity and malnutrition,
displacement and conflicts.
"Climate Change is a medical emergency," said Hugh
Montgomery, director of UCL's institute for human health and
performance and a co-author on the report. "It demands an
emergency response using technologies available right now."
The panel said there were already numerous ways to bring
about immediate health gains with action on climate change.
Burning fewer fossil fuels reduces respiratory diseases, for
example, and getting people walking and cycling more cuts
pollution, road accidents and rates of obesity, diabetes, heart
disease and stroke.
Cardiovascular disease is the world's number one killer,
leading to some 17 million deaths a year, according to World
Health Organization data.
"There's a big (energy) saving in people using calories to
get around, and there are some immediate gains from more active
lifestyles," Montgomery said.
